Sony Patent Describes Ways to Offer Voice Guidance to PlayStation Players

A new Sony has surfaced that describes a system to give players tips and advice on playing games more easily. According to the new patent, a video game guidance system will provide strategic guidance to users with difficulty during the game. PlayStation users will voice-activate Sony’s guidance.

The new patent appears to be voice-activated. A player’s voice command accesses a “game objective database” and returns a guide to help them during a challenge.

The video game guidance system would offer both general assistance requests and detailed guidance for fulfilling certain game objectives. The patent also covers a few cues that the software might identify.

(This is) A system for providing computer simulated game guidance content, comprising a game guide database, a game objectives database, a network connector configured to communicate with a plurality of user devices over a network, and a control circuit.

On the other hand, this isn’t the only feature Sony wants to offer players guidance. A method for “connecting a player to expert support in real-time during gameplay of a gaming” is described in the patent filed last year.

In essence, the technology will allow an experienced player to support another player struggling in the game. According to Sony, this is due to the complexity of video games increasing, which gives players more of a challenge.

It’s important to note that big tech companies frequently trademark these features, so it’s completely conceivable that this won’t ever become a reality. But there might be more going on here than what appears, given Sony’s current strategy and emphasis on making games accessible.