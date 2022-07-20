Sony Patent Wants to Capture Viewer Reactions During Video Streams

Since the launch of PlayStation 5, we have seen a lot of patents from Sony Interactive Entertainment regarding esports, online streaming and Virtual Reality. For Virtual Reality, we know that PSVR 2 is coming so all those patented concepts could be related somewhat to Sony’s upcoming VR device.

As for Esports and Online Streaming, Sony could be gearing up to strengthen its foothold in those departments as well as indicated by a large number of patents related to Esports and Online streaming. Sony’s recent acquisition of Repeat.GG which is an Esports platform is also an indication that Sony is quite serious about competitive gaming and online Streaming.

Now, another interesting patent has recently been made public that basically wants to show viewers’ reactions during online Streams and capture them. The patent reads:

The present disclosure relates to systems and methods for group-watching video streams. In one aspect the disclosed systems and methods may generate a multi-panel display of the viewers during viewing of the video streams. In another aspect, the systems and methods may capture and create one or more digital asset from viewer-generated content, such as a physical reaction, captured during the to the video stream. The system may generale the digital assets for subsequent

use on social media.

Currently, the viewers can only interact with each other via text on most online streaming platforms and they can share reactions using emojis. However, this patent wants to create a viewer panel overlay that can show viewers in groups. This way, each viewer could be able to see the reaction of other viewers in groups during the streamed media.

Furthermore, this reactions can also be captured and shared online later on for further fun and engagement.

Showing so many faces online might not be feasible right now for quite a large number of viewers but this concept can be used in limited ways to increase the viewer engagement with the streamed content and it could also increase the engagement level of the viewers.

It could be like Zoom meetings but only for gaming related fun. Again, this is just a patent and doesn’t necessarily mean that the concept would actually become a reality. However, it would be cool to hang out with your friends to watch those streams together and have those reactions recorded so that you can watch them again later for more fun.