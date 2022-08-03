Sony Gets Patent for a New PS5 Controller With Haptics in Analogue Sticks

According to a new Sony patent, Sony Interactive Entertainment could introduced a new PS5 Dualsense controller featuring Haptic Feedback in its Thumb Sticks.

PS5’s dualsense is already a great controller. It’s modern features like Adaptive Triggers and custom vibration based Haptic Feedback have made a lot of fans. Now, it’s natural to think that Sony would want to improve its controller further with further improved features. The new concept described in the patent seems like a good attempt to improve the current PS5 controller.

The concept is based on using non-Newtonian fluids to create variable resistance in the Joy-Sticks of the gamepad. Non-Newtonian fluids, contrary to normal fluids can change their viscosity when stress/force is applied. So the variable viscosity can generate variable resistance levels and These resistance levels can produce Haptic sensation for the users.

So if Sony manages to include this technology in any of the future PlayStation controllers, it will definitely increase the level of immersion and engagement. However, since it’s just a patent and nothing has been confirmed officially so far, there is no guarantee that a concept like this will be used in the upcoming controllers.

While there is no official confirmation, reportedly, Sony is working on a “Pro” type controller for the PS5. So if they are indeed working on a new controller, there is a good chance that we might see this concept as a feature in the new controller.

Microsoft on the other hand is also rumored to be working on a new Xbox Elite Controller V3. So it’s good to hear that both Sony and Microsoft are also working to improve the game controllers along with console hardware.