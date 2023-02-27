How To Get Stun Gun In Sons Of The Forest

The Stun Gun is a weapon in Sons of the Forest used for short-range attacks at enemies. This weapon stuns the enemy for 5-8 seconds, making it fall on the ground on the spot, vulnerable to attacks.

You need to reload it after every shot, so be mindful of the time it takes for the next shot. It uses the Taser ammo, which you can find in crates, just like other ammo in Sons of the Forest.

Sons of the Forest Stun Gun location

You will find the Taser or Stun Gun in the same cave as the Rebreather, i.e., the red cave in Sons of the Forest. Head over to the cave on the spawn area’s coastline. It is precisely at the east of the northern purple marker on your GPS. There will be yellow canes visible on the outer side of the cave.

How to get the Stun Gun

Once you find the cave, break the boards with an axe or spear in Sons of the Forest and get inside. Remember to keep a torch with you, as the cave is quite dark inside. Pick the supplies at the starting area and keep moving ahead.

You will find yourself in a small shallow pool with several dead guards lying on the ground. Just beyond them, you will see fingers and some mutants, which you can run past if you do not want to engage.

When you see two ways to advance, you must go to the right side of the cave through the shining light. As you progress, you will hear some music from a nearby location.

There will be another mutant you cannot quickly run past, so you must slay it with your weapon. Moving ahead, you will fight with a few other mutants, too, eventually dropping loot for you after being killed.

Going right-hand side of the last dead body will lead you to a radio hanging on a wall from where the music was coming. Break it open to get a circuit board.

You will find a workman hanging atop the cave roof, and behind him is the Stun Gun in Sons of the Forest. You can also pick the tactical jacket from there for later usage.