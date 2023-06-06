How To Build Shelter In Sons Of The Forest

Sons of the Forest makes it clear from the start that you are going to need to know how to build yourself a Shelter, especially before nightfall since the night brings increased levels of danger.

Shelters, furthermore, allow you to rest as part of a fatigue mechanic. You cannot keep running around the island without rest. In the same vein, Shelters are also how you save your game in Sons of the Forest.

How to build your first Tent

There are various types of Shelters you can learn to build over the course of your progression. They vary in terms of size, comfort, and resource requirements.

In a nutshell, the rarer the resource materials you have in your inventory, the better the Shelter you can make out of them.

In the beginning, though, you are only going to be able to build a Tent. This is how you are going to stay safe from the angry cannibals as well as survive any harsh weather conditions.

To start building your first Sons of the Forest Shelter, you need to open your Guide Book to find its crafting instructions.

You will require only two items to build a basic Tent: a Tarp and some Sticks.

You can find a Tarp in one of the loot boxes on the beach, right next to your spawn point. Sticks can be found scattered all across the island next to trees and bushes. Additionally, you can also obtain sticks by chopping down logs or small shrubs with your handy axe.

Once you have both of these items, simply open up your inventory and select the Tarp from the top right corner. Once you have equipped the Tarp in your hands, you need to find a nice, flat, even place to place it down.

Place down the Tarp by left-clicking on the ground after a white dotted square appears, indicating the position of the Tarp. Next, you need to look at one of the corners of the Tarp. If you’re looking at the right place, a white arrow will appear.

Once this arrow appears, you can left-click to place a Stick underneath the Tarp to make a basic structure. That much is enough to make the Shelter functional i.e. allowing you to save the game and sleep.

If you want to make it a bit better, you can look at the adjacent corner and repeat the process to place another stick underneath the Tarp, making the Shelter more even.

As you progress through the game and find better resources, you will be able to build better Shelters using your Guide Book.