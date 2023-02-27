Where To Find Firefighter Axe In Sons Of The Forest

The Fire Axe in Sons of the Forest is one of the three axes you can find in the game with the help of a Shovel. If you compare this Sons of the Forest Firefighter Axe with other melee weapons, it takes time to swing due to its heavy weight.

But it inflicts heavy damage than any other axes. Continuous hits with this fire axe can break any shield in the game. It is wise to use this weapon when you need more heavy damage than speed. Finding this Sons of the Forest Fire Axe will be much easier if you know the exact location.

Sons of the Forest Firefighter Axe location

Travel to the northwest side of the area, as shown on the map. Keep walking until you are near the golf cart in Sons of the Forest.

Before moving any further, make sure you have a shovel and a flashlight. If not, then first go and find these things. The shovel is in the snow mountain cave, west of the map, and the flashlight is at the helicopter crash site deep in the forest.

How to get the Fire Axe

Now, you will need Shovel and a flashlight to get your hands on the Firefighter axe. You must dig a hole close to the gold cart in Sons of the Forest with the shovel. As you are shoving, you will notice a bunker (Maintenance A). Clear out the dirt over it and try to open it.

It would take you 2 to 3 tries to open it. Once it is unclicked, climb down the bunker ladder. As you are down, open the inventory and equip the flashlight to see inside the bunker. Keep going straight until you enter a room.

To your north, you will see an axe in the case on the wall. Press E to equip this firefighter axe in Sons of the Forest, and you’re all set.