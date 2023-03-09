How To Get Essential Survival Items In Sons Of The Forest

As you start playing the Sons of the Forest, some items are essential for your survival. These items help you out a lot in your forest journey. You can use them to build shelters, beds, camps, and even in crafting other items in the Sons of the Forest.

The use of these essential items is not limited at all, so without wasting any more time, let’s talk about the items you should get as soon as possible in Sons of the Forest.

How to get essential items in Sons of the Forest

The following are essential items that will help you greatly in your Sons of the Forest journey.

Rope

A rope is an essential resource, that is essential to craft bows, make zipline gun ammo, and make traps to catch an animal for food. Seeing its importance, you don’t want to miss out on it. But where can you find rope?

Ropes can be located near the coast side or in abandoned boats. Whenever you are near the beach, search the coast side, and you may find rope lying around. You can also find a rope in wooden crates at abandoned Sons of the Forest camps.

Duct Tape

Duct tape binds different things together to make weapons like spears, bows, armor, etc. The Duct tapes are most likely in yellow crates at abandoned camps sites. As duct tape is essential in many things, you want to have duct tape in inventory. It will even help you make a bed in Sons of the Forest.

Logs

You need to have an axe in your inventory to get a log. Don’t worry; you don’t need to look for the axe; it is given to you by default. To get the log, you must cut down trees in Sons of the Forest.

As logs are heavy, you cannot carry more logs. Whenever you want to build your base camp or cabins, use logs, as they give you more protection than tents. You can even use them to lock the doors of your storage camps.