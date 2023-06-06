Sons Of The Forest Base Building Guide

You may have chosen one of the best base locations in Sons of the Forest, but it will go to waste if you do not understand the building mechanics properly.

Building a good base is vital to surviving on this treacherous island, as it not only allows you to store your valuable items but also acts as a safe haven. You may build a shelter to stay in at first, but that will not suffice in the long run.

Eventually, you will have to build a bigger and better base, but for that, you will need to understand how the building works in Sons of the Forest

The Sons of the Forest base building mechanics might leave you scratching your head, and if such is the case, let us explain how to build a base in Sons of the Forest.

How to build a base in Sons of the Forest

Although building in Sons of the Forest is quite a challenge, it also gives you a lot of flexibility with it. Aside from the basic floors, walls, and doors, you can also make stairs, windows, chairs, and whatnot.

That said, the game also helps you with building structure through the in-game Guide Book, which you can open up by pressing the “B” key. Initially, your player will hold the book in their right hand, which shows you how to build all of the basic structures like floors, walls, doors, torches, etc.

Moreover, it even tells you the type and amount of resources you need to acquire to build a particular structure, which will be your second step to making a base – after finding a suitable spot.

What do you need to build a base?

You can find all of the resources that you need for your base in the Guide Book. Overall, you will require three main items:

Logs

Leaves

Sticks

Of the three said items, Logs will be the most important, and you will need a lot of them since they will make the basic structure of your base. Sticks and Leaves will be required in smaller amounts, but you can find them fairly easily.

To save time, you can instruct Kelvin to gather the resources that you require as you work on your base. He can get nearly any resource that you need. Moreover, you can also instruct him to give the items to you, or place them near your base.

Once you have gathered the items needed, you can start building your base.

Step 1: Create a Floor

Creating a Floor will be the first step to building your base, as it serves as the foundation. To make a floor, you will first need to place 4 logs in a square, connected to each other.

You can pick a log up by pressing the “E” key. Remember that you cannot carry more than two logs at once.

After you place one log down and approach it while holding another, you will be able to see an arrow indicating the position of the log. Make sure that you place it perpendicular to the log below.

After you have completed the square, you will need to fill the game with half-logs. There are two ways to halve a log. To cut a log in half, approach a log on the ground with your Axe equipped until a red dotted line appears. Once that happens, you can right-click to chop it in half.

Gather and place 5 half-logs inside the square to complete the floor. If you want to extend your floor, you can add another square adjacent to it in the same manner.

Step 2: Create a Wall

Building a wall is simple – all you need to do is gather six logs. You have to place one log on top of the other in a horizontal fashion. You need to make a wall on all four sides of the floor to make a basic base.

After completing a wall, you can chop sections off of it to make a gate or a few windows. You can add five more half-logs on top after creating walls to complete the structure.

You can even make a slanted roof or a few stairs with half logs leading up to the roof – and potentially a second floor. This is the basic method of building a base with which you can expand it as well.

Use the Guide Book plans

The Guide Book can also help you build complete structures on its own. These include a Hunting and a Small Log Cabin. These structures, however, can be found in the other section of the guidebook.

Hold X with the Guide Book equipped, and your character will switch it to the left hand, revealing a whole new section of the book. From this section, you can select any structure to build provided you have a suitable area to build it in.

You can pick any structure you want, like the Small Log Cabin, for example, and left-click on it to select it. This will show you a basic outline of the structure in front of you.

You then need to select a suitable area to build this structure in and place it there. You can then bring the resources that you require and place them with the “E” key as indicated by the outline of the structure.

This is generally the easier method of base building, and can be done way faster than the base, free-flow method.