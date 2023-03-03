Sons Of The Forest Armor Locations And Crafting Guide

In addition to weapons, there are also different types of armor that you can find in Sons of the Forest. They increase your defense stats to mitigate damage taken from enemies as well as warmth to survive the winters.

Getting your hands on armor in this game is important because better weapons alone won’t suffice in a fight. Later on in the game, you will encounter larger groups of stronger enemies and are bound to take a few hits, which makes better damage reduction provided with armor a necessity.

That said, you will need to keep an eye out for better-tier armor sets as you play through the game. Better armor will be more durable and provide a stronger defense, as you would imagine, but they won’t be that easy to get.

You can find some armor in various locations across the map, while others will need to be crafted with a couple of resources.

There are a total of six different armor to find on the island in Sons of the Forest. Some need to be crafted while others need to be looted from underground bunkers.

How to get the Golden armor

The Golden armor is the best armor to get in Sons of the Forest. It gives you the highest defense out of all armor types in the game. Moreover, it’s even the most durable armor as well.

The Golden armor never degrades, which means that once you obtain it, you will get to keep it forever since it can never be destroyed.

Being such an overpowered armor though, you would be right to assume that you get it in the ending stages of the game. Additionally, acquiring this armor also grants you access to new locations like the Magma Caverns.

This armor set cannot be crafted either – you will have to search for it on the island. The Golden armor location is a bunker that lies inside a cave west of the snowy mountains, on the southeast corner of the island, right next to the large lake.

Don’t worry about missing this armor though, as it is essential to open the gates of the Eastern Bunker, so the game will guide you to this armor itself in the late stages.

There is a locked door in this cave that needs a Maintenance Keycard to open, so you’ll first have to get your hands on that. You can find this keycard in another bunker situated inside a cave, denoted as a point of interest on the eastern edge of the map. This is the same location where you can get the 3D Printer as well.

Once you have access to the keycard, head into the cave next to the large lake. You need to head below to the Second Cave level to come across the locked door. You can unlock this door with the Maintenance keycard that you just acquired.

Head inside the yellow-door room and be prepared to deal with a few mutants. You can either kill them or flee from them – it’s completely up to you.

Next, you need to climb down the stairway and enter the second room in the second corridor. In this room, you can find the Sons of the Forest Golden armor lying on a couch.

How to make the Tech armor

Like the Golden armor, the Sons of the Forest Tech armor also provides very decent damage reduction stats but isn’t really economically feasible.

This is because, unlike the previous armor, the Tech armor cannot be found and instead needs to be crafted – but the materials required to craft it are very difficult to come across.

Moreover, you will need ten different pieces of armor to complete the set, with each piece being crafted separately. Here are the items that you need to craft the Tech armor.

1x Tech Mesh

1x Wire

1x Batteries

1x Duct Tape

1x Circuit Board.

Items like Duct Tape, Wire, etc. can be found in several different locations across the island – specifically those which show signs of civilization, or bunkers.

The Tech Mesh, however, needs to be crafted itself. You can craft the Tech Mesh at the 3D Printer discussed previously. It requires 250 Printer Resin to print. Since you need ten pieces, you will require 2500 Printer Resin in total to craft enough Tech Mesh for the Tech armor.

How to make the Hide armor

Although the Hide armor offers a bit less damage reduction than the Tech armor, the items you need to craft it can be obtained comparatively easily.

Moreover, it also keeps you warm to a good extent – making it good armor to use during the winter if you are short of winter clothes.

To craft the Sons of the Forest Hide armor, you will need the following items:

1x Cloth

2x Animal Hide

To obtain Hide, you must hunt and skin a deer. This may be difficult though, as deer will run away if they see you sneaking up on them. A ranged weapon would work best for the hunt.

To find Cloth, you can search several locations across the island that show signs of human life. You may also find some Cloth in loot crates.

How to make the Bone armor

The Bone armor is one of the earlier armor that you can acquire in Sons of the Forst. It provides medium damage reduction, much like the Hide armor, but requires a bit more materials to craft.

It is up to you whether you want to make a Hide or a Bone armor depending on the resources that you have since they provide the same level of defense. To craft the Sons of the Forest Bone armor, you will require:

4x Bones

1x Rope

1x Duct Tape

Bones are the easiest to acquire among the three crafting materials. You can get them by killing mutants, or from cemeteries, cannibal camps, and dig sites. You can get Rope and Duct Tape in several different locations across the island – with Rope typically found next to skeletons in caves.

How to make the Creepy armor

The Creepy armor provides slightly lesser defense than the Bone armor but is a lot easier to craft. This is designed for the early game, hence, consider making the Creepy armor as soon as possible.

The main problem with this armor is that you can’t be as stealthy with it as usual. This armor will make you stand out, and the mutants and the beasts around you can see you clearly.

You need the following items to craft yourself a Creepy armor.

Mutant Skin

Combat Knife

You can pretty much guess how you can get the Mutant Skin – by killing Mutants. You can find Mutants in most places across the islands – especially in caves.

First, you have to find and hunt down a Mutant. You can then use your Combat Knife to skin the Mutant and… acquire its skin. You can then use that to craft a Creepy Armor from your inventory. Note that you only need one piece to craft the armor, which is a bonus point.

How to make the Leaf armor

The Leaf armor is the most basic armor in Sons of the Forest. You can say that it’s the first armor that you craft. It provides the lowest defense out of all six armor but is the easiest to craft as well.

To craft the Sons of the Forest Leaf armor, you will need the following items:

10x Leaf

1x Cloth

Cloth can be found in many places all over the island, but Leaves will be the easiest to get because you are literally in a forest with trees and shrubs all around you.

Granted that this armor provides the lowest defense, it’s still better than walking out naked. We recommend crafting this armor as soon as you can in the early stages of the game so you’ll be able to take in a few more hits and not die so easily.