The Karabiner 98 sniper rifle is a worthy weapon to have in your hands in Sniper Elite 5. You’ll just have to assassinate a target in a special way to unlock the Kar98. The following guide will show you how.

How To Unlock Kar98 In Sniper Elite 5

You can unlock the Kar98 during Occupied Residence, the second mission of Sniper Elite 5. You’ll be assigned a Kill Challenge to assassinate Friedrich Kummler inside the chateau. Once you do that, you’ll get the Kar98 as a reward.

However, you need to take out your target by dropping a chandelier on him. That is the requirement of the Kill Challenge. You will not unlock the Kar98 without doing so.

When inside the chateau, head for the ballroom. Friedrich will be moving around with his troopers. Be silent and wait for him to move to the center of the ballroom, right beneath the chandelier.

You now have two options. You can either sneak your way to the second floor to activate a switch to drop the chandelier to crush Friedrich or shoot the chain of the chandelier to let it fall.

Once the chandelier drops and Friedrich is no more, you’ll unlock the Kar98.

Sniper Elite 5 Kar98 Not Unlocking

There was a bug at launch where players could not unlock the Kar98 even after completing the mission in Sniper Elite 5. That bug has since then been fixed.

However, if you somehow are still unable to unlock the Kar98, restart your game to hopefully fix the problem.

Something else is that you might be doing it all wrong. Remember that you need to shoot the chain of the chandelier, not the crank wheel.