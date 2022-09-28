How To Get Wild Honey In Slime Rancher 2

There are several resources in Slime Rancher 2 that you will need to find to meet your crafting needs. Wild Honey is one of such resources that are used to craft gadgets at your Lab.

Considering the number of slimes you need to catch and feed in the game, it is important you either have the best equipment or are able to upgrade your existing gadgets.

In that vein, the following guide will tell you how and where to find Wild Honey in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find Wild Honey in Slime Rancher 2

Wild Honey can only be found in Starlight Stand. Make your way to the region and start looking for yellow hives hanging from the branches of trees.

You can find honey hives scattered all over the area, but they have a larger chance to be found in trees or under rocky arches. Hence, search not just the trees but also rocky terrains.

There is no specific spawn location for a honey hive. They always spawn at random places. Furthermore, keep a sharp eye out because honey hives are pretty small in size and tend to blend in their environment. You have a good chance of walking past it the first time.

It is also important to note that there are two types of hives in Slime Rancher 2. In addition to Wild Honey hives, you will also encounter Buzz Wax hives. Buzz Wax hives are far more common than Wild Honey hives.

The way to differentiate them is that Buzz Wax hives are a greyish shade of yellow while Wild Honey hives are bright yellow. Also, Wild Honey hives will have honey dropping from them. Buzz Wax hives will have nothing.