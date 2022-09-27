How To Upgrade Equipment In Slime Rancher 2

With Slime Rancher 2 which has recently been released, we can see that most of the mechanisms involved are pretty much the same as the previous game, but there are still a few minor changes to it.

Regardless of whether you have played the previous game or not, you might still not be completely familiar with how you can carry out upgrades in the game.

Hence, in this guide, we will shed some light on the upgrading mechanism in Slime Rancher 2.

How to upgrade your equipment in Slime Rancher 2

You can craft and upgrade your equipment using money and resources in the Lab, which, in this game, is available from the start.

The Lab is located underground and the stairwell leading to it is just behind the Rancher’s house in the Conservatory – to the left of the Plort Market.

Inside the Lab, you should find two different large machines used to upgrade your items – the Refinery and the Fabricator.

How to use the Fabricator and the Refinery

Although they may seem like two different machines, they actually work in accordance with each other.

You can use the Fabricator to take a look at all the upgrades and the items available to purchase, including all the materials required for the purchase, like Newbucks, Plorts, etc.

The Refinery, on the other hand, acts as an input for the resources required for the purchase via the Fabricator.

In essence, if you want to purchase a particular piece of equipment or an upgrade, you must first put in the materials required for the purchase into the Refinery, and then move over to the Fabricator to carry out the purchase.

Do not that you need to be careful while placing any items into the Refinery when moving forward with an upgrade, as once you deposit anything inside it, it cannot be withdrawn and put back in your inventory.

What type of upgrades can you purchase?

There’s a wide variety of items and upgrades available to purchase in the Fabricator. Each particular might require a different price and other materials, but also work in different ways.

For example, you have upgrades to your health, energy expenditure, and storage. Along with that, you can even purchase a jetpack and a pulse wave emitter from the Fabricator.