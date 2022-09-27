How To Defeat Tarr Slimes In Slime Rancher 2

Tarr Slimes, also known as “Tarrs”, are an enemy in Slime Rancher 2. For the most part, you will be collecting minerals and searching for new types of slimes peacefully unless you encounter a Tarr Slime. The Tarrs will eat everything alive in their path. Hence, they need to be defeated so they can’t damage your home.

In this guide, we will cover the method for defeating the Tarr Slimes in Slime Rancher 2.

How to defeat the Tarr Slimes in Slime Ranchers 2

The Tarrs are Wild Slimes that eat other slimes and damage any crops they come across. They will also not hesitate to attack you if you happen to come into their line of sight. They can also reproduce. Hence, they are a corrupted infestation that can make large patches of land inhabitable.

Do note that a normal Large Slime will turn into a Tarr Slime if it eats a Plort that wasn’t produced by it.

The Tarr Slime has only one weakness: water, which is thankfully very abundant throughout the game but can be somewhat tricky to get the first time.

To use water against Tarr Slimes you would need to construct water tanks and hydro turrets. Both items require the same materials to construct:

250x Newbucks

5x Puddle Plorts

10x Boom Plorts

Both of these items can defend an area from a horde of Tarr Slimes. Water tanks can move around and attack any Tarr in sight while the Hydro Turrets are stationary and can only defend one location.

The effectiveness of these countermeasures can be increased by upgrading them. To upgrade the Water Tank, you will need the following materials:

450x Newbucks

5x Puddle Plorts

10x Angler Plorts

5x Deep Brine Plorts

Players can also use their Vacpack to fight off any Tarr Slimes they encounter alone.