The Slime Rancher 2 world is full of surprises in the form of unique species of slime you may encounter as you travel through different regions.

If you’ve played Slime Rancher before then, you’ll be all ready familiar with many of these slimes. However, for beginners, the journey might seem a bit like a headache at first, and they will get irritated by the mischievous nature of some slime.

One such species are the Tabby Slime or better-called Tabbies. Similar looks to the cats, Tabbies are one of the four species of feline slime in the Slime Rancher 2. If you’ve been unable to find these mischievous slimes, follow this guide.

Where to find Tabby Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

To find the Tabbies, you need to travel towards the Rainbow Fields. Once there, head towards its western area located near the conservatory. You may see these creatures lingering around the conservatory area, going here and there.

What you need to do is take out your Vacpack. You will have to catch them one by one, and they are easy to catch. But it becomes hell to hold them afterward. Here are a few tips you should know to keep the Tabbies.

How to keep the Tabbies?

It’s a hard chore to keep them once they get caught, and feeding them is even harder. Their diet consists of meat only, and love having Stony Hen.

If you’ve decided to keep these hens on your ranch, make sure you have a lot of them, as you’ll need them to feed the Tabby Slime. But these Stony hens are very rare. Feed the Tabbies with the pink ones because this will enhance their food choice. They also have a habit of stealing the food of other slimes. Quite funny most times they won’t eat them after stealing.

If you want to keep these slime, you’ll have to level up the Corral’s High walls/Air Net because Tabbies are brilliant hoppers.