The first place you get to explore in Slime Rancher 2 is the Rainbow Fields, which you will see as soon as you exit The Conservatory. Your exploration will, however, be hindered by all the fog covering the map. To clear the fog from Rainbow Fields in Slime Rancher 2, you will have to find Map Data Nodes, which are interactive items found on the ground.

If you’re familiar with the original game you’ll know that you need to unlock parts of the fog-covered map if you want to start your adventure properly in Slime Rancher 2.

Slime Rancher 2 Rainbow Fields Map Data Locations

There are two of these map data locations in Rainbow Fields but finding them on your own may require quite some time and dedication.

To ease your way through it we have listed in this guide the locations of all Map Data Nodes you can find in the Rainbow Fields in Slime Rancher 2.

Map Data Node 1

Keep moving straight ahead on the path once you have entered the Rainbow Fields. You will see an open clearing and an archway on its left side.

Going through this archway and up a set of inclines will get you to the first Map Data Node.

Map Data Node 2

This one is slightly more difficult to find so do refer to the image above when searching for it. To get the Map Data Node 2 you will have to enter a cave.

You will find this cave near a rocky area. If you have trouble locating it, it’s to the southeast of the player icon as shown in the map.

When you exit the cave on the other end, you’ll see an elevated pathway with the second Map Data Node on top of it.