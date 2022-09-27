Pulse Wave is one of the many weapon upgrades in Slime Rancher 2 and it aids to remove the tough slimes which are usually hard to get rid of. In this guide, we will explain how to get the Pulse Wave in Slime Rancher 2 so you can use this to get out of some sticky situations when surrounded by hostile slime.

How to get Pulse Wave in Slime Rancher 2

You can use the Fabricator to create the moderately difficult item called Pulse Wave in the game. However, it’s crucial to gain the upgrade early on to make gaming easier if you wish to complete the game’s challenging difficulty.

You may require many things before you can craft the Pulse wave. Some of them may be hard to get but some are relatively easy.

All the things you need for Pulse Wave are mentioned below:

New Bucks : you should get at least 450 and these can be obtained by selling a few plorts. Head to the plort marketplace, sell some stuff and you will have enough NewBucks in no time.

: you should get at least 450 and these can be obtained by selling a few plorts. Head to the plort marketplace, sell some stuff and you will have enough NewBucks in no time. Flutter Plort s: You need at least 10 of these items and it can be gained if you feed Flutter Slimes.

s: You need at least 10 of these items and it can be gained if you feed Flutter Slimes. Wild Honey : to get this, you must unlock Fabricator to eventually get 5 Wild Honey. As the name suggests you can also get wild honey from the wild. Simply look for beehives.

: to get this, you must unlock Fabricator to eventually get 5 Wild Honey. As the name suggests you can also get wild honey from the wild. Simply look for beehives. Jellystone: this is the final item that you may require and it can also be acquired by Fabricator. To craft the Pulse Wave, you need at least 10 Jellystones.

The extremely strong pulse wave can greatly aid you in clearing your route. Any slime in your path will be pushed back by the extremely potent shockwave that it may produce.

When being surrounded by Tarr slimes or Feral slimes, this is incredibly helpful. It is an excellent tool for dealing with slimes, especially when there are a lot of them.