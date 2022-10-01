Where To Find Puddle Slime In Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 has loads of different slimes to capture and bring back to your farm. They are spread across all of the regions on the map. Hence, every time you unlock a new region, you will have access to new slimes.

Puddle Slimes are one of them but unlike most other slimes, only need water as food. You do not need to feed them any vegetables or fruits. This is also why you will often find Puddle Slimes close to a water source in the game.

Their locations can still be a bit tricky to jot down. The following guide will hence help you track down all of the Puddle Slimes in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find Puddle Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

As already stated above, Puddle Slimes love to live near water sources. There are none in the Rainbow Fields. You will have to make your way to Starlight Strand and Ember Valley. There are several ponds and rivers over there for you to search for these slimes.

In Starlight Strand, check the ponds around the Angler and Flutter Gordo regions. In Ember Valley, check the ponds around the Crystal and Tabby Gordos. You will find several Puddle Slimes here to get you started.

You can also explore the other water sources in the regions as well. Simply open your map and start moving towards the rivers and ponds.

Something important to note is that Puddle Slimes do not have any favorite food. They only need water to stay alive. When you capture and bring them back, you are going to need to build a pond for them.

As long as they have a supply of fresh and clean water, Puddle Slimes will continue to generate Puddle Plorts. You can sell them in the market for Newbucks or drop them into the Refinery for use as a crafting resource.