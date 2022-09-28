Slime Rancher 2 brings back most of what you may remember from the first game in the franchise but with a few twists and changes.

Primordy Oil, an important resource used to craft gadgets, was previously obtained by pumping the oil from the ground. That method no longer works in the new installment.

The following guide will tell you how to harvest Primordy Oil in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find Primordy Oil in Slime Rancher 2

First of all, you require a Resource Harvestor upgrade for your Vacpack to get Primordy Oil. You can purchase that upgrade from the Fabricator in the Science Lab by depositing 450x Newbucks and 10x Cotton Plorts into the Refinery.

When you have your Resource Harvestor, make your way to the Ember Valley, a vast desert region with mountains and caves. You can search for Primordy Oil in either the volcano or the caves in the area. Both will require you to head deep into the planet’s crust.

When you start delving deep into either the volcano or the caves, keep an eye out for a small pond with multiple jets/fountains of black-colored goop. You need to harvest these jets/fountains to get Primordy Oil.

Do note that all of these pools get filled on a daily basis in Slime Rancher 2. Hence, make sure to always come down into the Ember Valley to get more Primordy Oil.

Each small geyser should get you around 2-4 Primordy Oil. Take them back to the Conservatory and deposit them into the Refinery to be used for upgrades and utilities.