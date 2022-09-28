Slime Rancher 2 tasks you to not only catch the various slimes hopping around in the world but also keep them well-fed. The latter feeding part is interesting because every type of slime has its own favorite food.

Odd Onions, for example, are the only vegetables Crystal slimes enjoy. So, if you want to keep them on your farm, you will need to find a lot of Odd Onions in the game.

The following guide will tell you how to farm Odd Onions in Slime Rancher 2.

How To Get Odd Onions In Slime Rancher 2

Odd Onions can be found in abundance in the Ember Valley. Make your way there and then start exploring the region to come across Odd Onions growing in the wild.

Take note that Odd Onions have no dedicated spawn location. They grow at random spots every time. Hence, you will never find them in the same patches on every visit. That being said, their spawning rates inside carrot and pogofruit patches are a bit high.

Odd Onions are not the only vegetables growing inside Ember Valley. The more time-efficient method here is to start vacuuming all of the vegetables you come across. Start roaming Ember Valley and pick up every vegetable you find instead of specifically searching for one type.

You can also find Odd Onions by smashing any white and blue pots. These pots are scattered all across the island and only have a chance of dropping Odd Onions. They often drop hens, coins, and other food as well.

When you have harvested enough Odd Onions, return to your ranch and either feed your Crystal slimes or add the Odd Onions to your garden. If you do not have one, you can purchase a garden at the Conservatory. Plant the Odd Onions and you will start growing carrots with a chance to grow another Odd Onion in a few hours.