How To Unlock Med Station In Slime Rancher 2

You need several devices and gadgets for your daily chores in Slime Rancher 2. Jetpacks, for example, will allow you to reach otherwise inaccessible areas.

In the same vein, the Med Station is another essential gadget that heals you fast in the game as long as you have enough energy.

The following guide will tell you how to unlock the Med Station in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find the Med Station blueprints in Slime Rancher 2

In order to unlock the Med Station, you will first need to search for its blueprints. Once you have the blueprints, you can use the Fabricator to craft the Med Station.

You must make your way to the southwestern area of the Rainbow Fields to find the Med Station blueprints. You will have to do a bit of searching because the blueprints are not out in the open.

Once you are in the southwestern part of the map, look for the stone pillars and then go through the pillars until you reach the ledge close to the water. In this area, you will find a Supply pod containing the blueprint for the Med Station.

Once you have the blueprint, it is time to start gathering resources. You will need to obtain the following materials:

4x Wild Honey SP

4x Jellystone SP

25x Pink Plort

25x Red Plort

Once you have all of the materials, head to the Conservatory. Your next step is to find and interact with the Fabricator to craft yourself a Med Station for rapid healing. This is all you need to know about unlocking a Med Station in Slime Rancher 2.