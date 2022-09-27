How To Get Jellystone In Slime Rancher 2

Jellystones are a kind of resource in Slime Rancher 2 that you use to upgrade your tools and gadgets. They are, hence, going to be one of your main go-to materials to upgrade all of your items.

Their importance in the game is why finding them can be tricky. The following guide will tell you how to find Jellystones in Slime Rancher 2.

How to find Jelly Stone in Slime Rancher 2

As we know, Jellystones are upgrade materials that you find and use in Slime Rancher 2. You can never use your default vacuum to farm for these Jellystones.

To start harvesting Jellystones for yourself, you need to unlock and obtain the Resource Harvester upgrade. Without the Resource Harvester, you cannot harvest the Jellystone, and you can get the Resource Harvester upgrade from your fabricator. To upgrade your Resource Harvester, you need 10x Cotton Plorts and 450 Newbucks.

With your Resource Harvester, head out to look for the pink crystal-containing rock formations. These rocks are found around the ocean and around cliffs. Every rock that you mine for Jellystones will drop only two Jellystones and each of these Jellystones need to be picked up individually.

Since most of these Jellystone rocks are all around Oceans and on high cliffs, you need to be careful when picking them up otherwise you might end up dropping them into the ocean or off of the cliff.

If you fail to find any Jellystone rock, you should head back to your base and sleep. Every time you wake up after sleeping, the resources respawn, and you might have a chance of new Jellystone rock nodes in the world.

Jellystones need to be refined before you can use them. After you gather Jellystones, place them in the refinery in your fabricator. Once they are ready, you can use them not only as upgrade materials but also for crafting a few different decorations as well, including the Emerald Cypress Cluster and Overjoyed Statue.