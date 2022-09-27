Where To Find Honey Slimes In Slime Rancher 2

This guide will cover everything you need to know about Slime Rancher 2’s sweetest and one of the rarest slimes – Honey Slime. Throughout the guide, we will be covering the location where you can find Honey Slime and how to utilize it for honey plort production.

Slime Rancher 2 Honey Slime location

If you are looking for a sweet, yellow slime that will produce honey-flavored plorts that will get you a good price in the market then you are in the right place because we are going to tell you where you can find this special slime.

Honey Slimes are found on the Starlight Strand Island and before you can do that you will have to unlock the teleporter to Starlight Strand.

The teleporter will be blocked by a Cotton Gordo Slime who you will need to defeat.

The Cotton Gordo can be defeated by feeding it 10 fruits or vegetables and once it explodes, the teleporter will be unlocked, and you can travel to Starlight Strand easily.

You will be able to find Honey Slimes all over the island but since they are a rare kind, you won’t encounter them as often as the other slimes so you will have to keep your eyes open for this one.

How to catch honey slimes

Honey Slimes can be tricky to catch and hold in your VacPack so you might need to lure them with their favorite food – Mint Mango. Once you have them captured, you can take them back to your ranch.

The real work begins after they have been caught because due to their sweet nature, they are easily targeted by Feline Slime and can be eaten so they should be kept separately.

Honey Slimes are quite profitable as their plort can be sold for as high as 45 Newbucks. You can double the plort yield by feeding them Mint Mango but if that’s not available then their diet is mostly based on fruits.