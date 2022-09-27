Where To Find Fire Slime In Slime Rancher 2

Fire Slimes are one of the many kinds of slimes that you can (and must) get in Slime Rancher 2. They can provide you with Fire Plorts which you can either sell for gold or add to your own collection.

Fire Slimes are not that difficult to find but you will have to wait a bit before you can encounter them. They are one of the slimes in the game not accessible in the early game.

The following guide will tell you where to find Fire Slimes in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find and get Fire Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

Their name should alone tell you that Fire Slimes are often only found in areas with steaming or high temperatures, like the inside of a volcano.

You can set off to Ember Valley in search of Fire Slimes. You can find the location by interacting with Pink Gordo which you will come across in the northwest region of the Rainbow Fields.

Once you come across the Pink Gordo, you will need to feed it food. It can be any type of food, all you need is to feed it, and then it will split into multiple Pink Slimes.

Underneath there will be a geyser, make sure you stand on the geyser and that will straight up take you to a cliff. From the cliff towards the left side, you will see a device, interact with the device and you will be teleported to Ember Valley.

Once you are teleported, head towards the far west side from the place where you are teleported. Once you head towards the far west side you will come across a hot region. You will notice several types of slimes there but not fire slimes as they are in the far back area of the Ember Valley.

To get towards the back area it will be much easier to use a Jetpack. You can unlock the area by finding some radiant ores in the ember valley. Once you reach the far back area of the ember valley, look for large pools filled with fire/lava.

Inside the fire pool, you will find the fire slimes. From there you can just grab them easily and get as many Fire Slimes as you want.