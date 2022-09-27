Who doesn’t like food especially when it is their most special and favorite meal that has been carefully collected and kept for them to eat. Slime Rancher 2 has also set in place a certain mechanic that is similar to bribing someone into giving you more. In this case, favorite food acts as a bribe into giving you more plorts. In this guide, we will figure out the favorite food of every Slime in Slime Rancher 2 to improve plort production.

Slime Rancher 2 favorite foods for every slime

Slimes in Slime Rancher 2 are picky eaters and the plort yield also depends on the kind of food we are serving to our dear little jiggly fellows.

Every slime has an acceptable diet along with one favorite food item.

Favorite food will help you get more plort out of the slime, so it is worth the extra effort to collect and feed the slimes, their favorite dishes.

Below we have mentioned every slime’s favorite dish along with the type of diet they take.

Slime Name Diet Favorite Food Pink Slime Omnivore None Cotton Slime Veggies Water Lettuce Tabby Slime Meat Stony Hen Phosphor Slime Fruits Cuberry Angler Slime Meat Sea Hen Rock Slime Vegetables Heart Beet Ring Tail Slime Omnivore None Puddle Slime Water Water Flutter Slime Nectar Moondew Nectar Batty Slime Fruit Pomegranate Hunter Slime Meat Roostro Fire Slime Ash Ash Crystal Slime Vegetables Odd Onion Boom Slime Meat Briar Hen Lucky Slime Meat None Gold Gilded Ginger Gilded Ginger Gordo Slime Dependent Slime Dependent Largo Slime Dependent Slime Dependent Tarr Everything Beatrix

Having found out the favorite food for each one of our slimes, we can now focus on how to get these certain meals for all the slimes we have been taking care of.

Go the extra mile, give them their favorite and you will be able to get double the amount of plort that you were getting before.