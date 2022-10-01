How To Fast Travel In Slime Rancher 2

You can either cover ground on foot and waste precious time in Slime Rancher 2 or utilize its fast-traveling mechanics. Since you will be moving around the map a lot to gather all sorts of materials and resources, fast travel becomes a necessity.

Unfortunately, the ability to fast travel in the game will not be available from the start. You must unlock the feature. The following guide will tell you how.

How to unlock fast travel in Slime Rancher 2

Fortunately, you can unlock fast travel very fast in Slime Ranchers 2 by completing a few simple tasks. Firstly, you must upgrade your Resource Harvesting tool by using the Fabricator. It is located near the Conservatory. To reach the Fabricator, follow the path leading downhill on the rear of the main Conservatory building. It is pretty easy to spot.

At the Fabricator, upgrade your Resource Harvesting tool. With this done, you can collect all the essential materials to build the Yellow Home Portal. However, there is one missing piece to the puzzle. You need the Yellow Home Portal blueprint to build it.

To get the blueprint, access the computer attached to the Conservatory to see the location of the new NPCs you can interact with. Go and talk to them to get the Yellow Home Portal blueprint.

Now you just need to collect the following resources to build the yellow home portal:

250x Newbucks

10x Cotton Plorts

10x Jellystone

After crafting it, place it to access the fast-traveling feature. Make sure to place it in a safe spot, away from hostile mobs.