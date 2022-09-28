If you’ve started your adventures in Slim Rancher 2, you may have already discovered the importance of different resources littered around the Islands and the upgrades they bring to you. One of the upgrade items you’ll have to collect in Slime Rancher 2 is the Dash Boot Module. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the location of Dash Boot Module and tips and tricks to make the process easier.

What does the dash boot module do?

Dash Boot Module is one of the items you’ll be required to collect as it brings you the opportunity of upgrading the Dash Boots, which might have been hard for you to do in the initial stages of Slime Rancher 2.

Although you may not be able to teleport with it, it is still the best equipment to travel to places that may be very off and hard to access on foot.

Increased mobility opens doors to much more opportunities, resources, and upgrades. So you better buckle up to get your hands on this resource.

Where to find dash boot module in Slime Rancher 2

Just as you did with Wild Honey, in order to find Dash Boot Module, players will have to embark on their journey on the Starlight Strand Island.

As soon as you reach the location, start searching for a small area with logs connecting to the rest of the world. Open the map, and you should be able to find it at the lower center.

For a better indication, look for an area with big trees and massive twisted roots.

Now that you’re in the correct place, start looking around for the spaces with Pink and Honey Slimes. Approach them as soon as you locate them, and then look behind the trees they are on.

Here, you will easily be able to locate a supply pod settled in them. Extract it, and you’ve got the item!

Now that you’ve got your hands on a Dash Boot Module with other items, you can easily upgrade the Dash Boots. And that’s it, folks! Again a straightforward process, as long as you’re in the right place for it.