Just like the first game, Slime Rancher 2 tasks you to scour the map to capture as many slimes as possible. Adding all of the types of slimes to your collection will give you access to a large variety of Plorts. Hence, knowing where to find each slime in the game is essential to your progress.

The following guide will tell you where to find Cotton Slimes in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find Cotton Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

Cotton Slimes are pretty easy to identify in the wild. They are of yellowish-white color with rabbit-like ears. They can also bounce higher than other slimes in the game. If you spot slimes in the horizon that are jumping around as if on a trampoline, you just encountered a group of Cotton Slimes.

Luckily, Cotton Slimes are pretty common. You can find a lot of them in the Rainbow Fields, west of the Conservatory. They are usually going to be with Pink Slimes. Do note that Pink Slimes love to eat Cotton Slimes to become Largo Slimes. You can place both slimes together to get more Plorts from Largo Slimes. The only downside is that you will have to feed them more food.

Cotton Slimes’ favorite food is Water Lettuce. Keep feeding them that vegetable for an ample supply of Plorts. A Cotton Slime will give you 2x Plorts in return for a Water Lettuce.

Furthermore, when making a corral to confine some Cotton Slimes, you need to keep one key aspect in mind: Cotton Plorts can jump very high. Hence, if you build a corral with normal height walls, they will easily escape. Hence buying the “High Wall” upgrade is essential. Also, make sure to separate them from pink slimes as they can eat the cotton slimes and transform them into a Big Slime.

Farming Cotton Plorts can be quite profitable throughout your playthrough of Slime Ranchers 2. Building a farm will ensure a steady flow of Newbucks for you to spend on new items and upgrades.