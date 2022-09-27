How To Find And Breed Chickens In Slime Rancher 2

The whole concept of Slime Rancher 2 is to build farms, whether they be of regular wildlife or slimes. One such animal you can have at your farm are chickens. In this guide, we will explain how you can find chicken in Slime Rancher 2 so you can breed them and start a chicken farm.

How to find chickens

The only way of breeding chickens is by searching for Roostro who can either be found in random places or will be spawned from chickadoos (baby chicks), who can be found nearby some nests.

Roostros can spawn sporadically and are not always simple to locate.

When you find a Roostro, all you need to do is guide him back to the base where they will breed. Usually, you can find chickens in places like Conservatory or near the eastern direction of Rainbow Fields.

How to breed chickens in Slime Rancher 2

You need to spend 250 Newbucks and an empty Ranch Plot to construct a Coop in order to breed and nurture Chickens safely within your Ranch.

Once the coop is constructed, add at least one Hen Hen and one Roostro to it; they will lay Eggs that develop into Chickadoos.

The fact that Roostros and Hen Hens have a 100% probability of producing chicks is immensely advantageous to players. Coops may also be upgraded to get more eggs laid, a higher cap, or better chicken health.

A Hen Hen and Roostro will ultimately mature into Elder Hen and Elder Roostro.Once matured they will no longer be able to reproduce and essentially become useless.

The only use they have remaining is neutral food for Slimes or to be burned in the incinerator for the Carousel achievement.