Where To Find Batty Slimes In Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 introduces players with numerous Slimes added to the roster. Each species of Slime possesses its own unique set of traits such as the production of plort which directly impacts the amount of money you earn.

Batty Slime is one of the five newly added Slimes in Slime Rancher 2 that are arguably the easiest creatures to come across during your expedition. Being a bat creature, Batty Slimes usually stay up all night craving food. Although they can survive in sunlight, they’ll still find it unappealing to roam around during day time.

In this guide, we’ll be showing you where to find Batty Slime in Slime Rancher 2 along with tips on how to take care of them.

Batty Slime locations in Slime Rancher 2

You will only find Batty Slimes in Ember Valley. The island, unfortunately, will not be available at the start of the game. To unlock the Ember Valley island, you must visit your spawn area in the northwestern section of Rainbow Fields.

Head down the path to the right which is surrounded by a rock formation that leads you to the Pink Gordo Slime blocking your path towards the Ember Valley.

To enter the valley, you must take out the massive Pink Gordo Slime first which can be done by feeding it a good quantity of food such as fruits or slimes till it explodes, exposing the path to the Island.

Since Pink Gordo Slimes doesn’t have a specific dish that they prefer above all, it will be pretty easy to defeat them by feeding them anything on the menu that you carry along.

Once you’re inside the Ember Valley, make your way to the north part of the Island to find these creatures residing inside dark caves. In addition to that, Batty Slimes can also be found on the western part of the Island inside volcanic caves.

Both locations have equal spawn rates of such creatures so you won’t face much trouble finding them inside these caves.

Although they aren’t’ hostile in nature, when in an empty-stomach state, their aggression may rise in case you scavenge them at night time.

How to take care of Batty Slimes

Like any other Slime in Slime Rancher 2, Batty Slimes can also be taken care of by providing them their favorite meal. However, what distinguishes this species from other Slimes is that they are relatively more starving for food than any other Slime you’ll come across.

Therefore, feeding them just a single meal wouldn’t do the job for you as these creatures require multiple Pomegranates to increase their level of satisfaction thus resulting in the production of more plort. In the end, just make sure to use an Air Net to prevent these creatures from escaping.