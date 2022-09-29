Banking plorts is a pretty crucial task in Slime Rancher 2 that you will be doing a lot of throughout your gameplay. Once you have banked a plort you can not withdraw it but you can use it exclusively for crafting through the fabricator.

These plorts cannot be used for fabrication upgrades once they are sold at the marketplace. So if you want to make those upgrades you will need to know how to store these plorts. The prices for slime plorts also change constantly so having them stored is a good way to increase your profits.

How to bank Plorts in Slime Rancher 2

You can store plorts in Slime Rancher 2 by building silos. These can be built in any plot that is available around The Conservatory.

You can build the basic silo for 450 Newbucks. You can also upgrade these later to increase your storage.

There are three of these Additional Storage upgrades. You can also build more silos in other available plots so there is no shortage of space to store your slime plorts in.

Alternatively, you can bank your slime plorts by firing them into the Refinery. This is a storage device where you can keep all the crafting materials you will need for fabrication.

You can find the refinery in the underground lab below the conservatory, next to the fabricator. Do not that once you add an item to the refinery you won’t be able to retrieve it for anything besides crafting purposes.