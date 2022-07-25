How To Complete Space Chaser Challenge In Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

There is a challenge known as Space Chaser Challenge in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga. Quite evident from the title of the challenge that you would need to chase down the golden ships. You will have to find 10 golden ships around the whole galaxy and chase them. In this guide, you are going to learn how to complete this space chaser challenge and the golden ships locations.

All Golden Ships Location for Space Chaser Challenge in Skywalker Saga

Just like many other games in which you complete certain challenges and missions to unlock characters and other stuff, the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has a similar game plan. There are challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga that enables you to earn new characters, earn new starships or earn Kyber Bricks.

The golden ships for the space chaser challenge are present in specific areas of the galaxy. Once you find them, the pilot will try to escape and you will have to chase them. It is recommended to take your best ship with you.

When you are close to your enemy, a red icon will start appearing on your map. Follow the icon and it will lead you to the golden ship that you need to destroy.

The locations for the golden ships in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga are mentioned below:

Bespin

Coruscant

Dagobah

Endor

Hoth

Cantonica

Kashyyyk

Utapau

Mustafar

Naboo

It is better to complete the missions to unlock the planets beforehand to avoid an extra headache. You will get 5 Kyber Bricks as a reward after the completion of this challenge.