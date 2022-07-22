Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Praetorian Guards Boss Guide

If you keep getting overwhelmed by the Praetorian Guards during Episode 8 of Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga, worry not, as we’re here to help you out with our guide where we’ll be showing you exactly what you need to do to defeat the Praetorian Guards easily.

How to Defeat The Praetorian Guards in Lego Skywalker Saga

When you reach Episode 8 of Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga, you’ll have to face a great army of Praetorian Guards during a mission named No Snoke Without Fire. The Praetorian Guards will ambush you once you successfully escort Rey and arrive at Snoke’s room.

Even though you’ve been up against armies of other enemies before, this fight will be very challenging for you, as it is designed to be a boss fight.

The health bar you see at the top of your screen is for all of the Praetorian Guards in the room. There are 8 hearts to the health bar, with each heart representing the life of one Praetorian Guard. There are 8 hearts on the health bar, so you’ll have to take down 8 Praetorian Guards to win this fight.

Since you’re up against an entire group of enemies, you may start thinking that it’s a good idea to deal damage to them all equally, but that’s a very inefficient fight strategy.

The guards have quite a bit of health, so if you attack a guard once, then move on to the next guard and so on, it’ll take you a miserably long time to take them down.

So instead of fighting them all at once, the best strategy for this fight is to fight one single Praetorian Guard at a time. Try to focus all of your damage on one single guard until they’re gone, then move onto the next.

To do this successfully, you’ll need to be constantly moving around the room in order to dodge the attacks of the other guards. If your movement is too static, you’ll be taking damage from all directions while you’re trying to take down a single guard.

If you’re struggling to take down the guards with melee attacks, then you can try spamming light saber throws. This attack will do quite a bit of damage to the guards while also allowing you to keep your distance from all of them.

The Praetorian Guards have a very impressive moveset, but most of their attacks are indicated by red lines and circles. Keep an eye out for these red lines and circles on your screen and you’ll be able to easily dodge their attacks.

There is nothing particularly special about the Praetorian Guards that you haven’t faced before. Just keep moving around the battlefield and focus your attacks on one guard at a time; and you’ll be able to win this fight with ease.

Do note that the guards will occasionally try to overpower you during the fight. You’ll need to overpower them by repeatedly pressing the displayed button.