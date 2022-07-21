Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Jabba the Hutt Boss Guide

Jabba The Hutt is one of the most hated characters to ever appear in the Star Wars franchise. In Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, Jabba the Hutt makes his appearance in all of his ugly, slimy glory as a boss you need to defeat in Episode 6 Return of the Jedi.

If you’re looking to find out when you can fight Jabba The Hutt in Lego Skywalker Saga and how you can defeat him, we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be walking you through the entire Jabba The Hutt boss fight.

How to Defeat Jabba the Hut in Lego Skywalker Saga

In Episode 6 of Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga, you’ll play through a recreation of the classic Jabba The Hutt scene during a level called “The Copa-Khetanna”. You’ll find Jabba after you save R2-D2 by defeating Boba Fett.

Jabba The Hutt is one of the strangest bosses in Lego Skywalker Saga as the boss itself really doesn’t do much during the boss fight.

Jabba has three health bars in this boss battle. Before you do anything, make sure to switch over to R2-D2.

He’s the only character that can take Jabba The Hutt down during this fight as Leia is tied up and unable to move around the room. Whereas R2-D2 can move around as much as he wants.

As soon as the fight starts, go behind Jabba The Hutt and start attacking his back. You’ll notice that he won’t be able to do anything to you as he can only punch forward. On top of that, he cannot move from his spot, so you can attack his back as much as you want.

Once you deplete his first health bar, Jabba The Hutt will call upon his guards. But unfortunately for Jabba, the guards that show up are nothing against the might of R2-D2. You’ll be able to take them down without breaking a sweat.

Once all of the guards are defeated, you then need to defeat Salacious B. Crumb (the little creature accompanying Jabba).

The Salacious Crumb is too small and weak to do any real damage to you, but it’s a very fast creature; so catching up to it can be a bit annoying. When you deplete the Salacious Crumb’s health bar, it will run away and Jabba The Hutt will be up for grabs.

Return to the center of the room and continue attacking Jabba The Hutt from the back. He will call upon reinforcements once you get one more health bar off of him, but just like last time, you’ll be able to take them down easily.

Once you’ve depleted Jabba’s health bar for the third time, you will finally win this boss fight.