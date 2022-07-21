Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga All Endor Side Missions Guide

On the beautiful forest planet of Endor, you find and interact with cute little Ewoks, and get side missions to help them complete a few tasks as well. This guide will help you complete all side missions on Endor in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

How to Complete All Endor Side Missions in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Endor is one of the last major locations you visit in Star Wars Episode VI Return of the Jedi. The rebels will be assisted by the local Ewoks in fighting the Empire’s forces and in return, you have to help these little guys.

Below we have detailed every side mission on Endor and where you can find it in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Doom Ball II

The first mission is found in Ewok Village’s second level. You are commissioned by an Ewok engineer to collect the pieces of Death Star II for him from space.

Go to space and you will see three yellow orbs, each of which has 3 pieces of Death Star II. These are naturally defended, so be ready to fight. Get the pieces to end the mission.

Requirements: You need to have completed Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

Rewards: For completing Doom Ball II, you get the Death Star II.

Pod Chasing

The second mission is found in Ewok Village’s second level. Paploo asks you to hunt a few Speeder Bike parts for him.

You need to win races to get information on these bike parts. Just make sure your character has double jump ability before starting the races and they will be a walk in the park.

Next, you want to follow the quest marker and talk to the NPC to get the location of some of the parts. You will get the parts from both Tatooine and Cloud City.

Requirements: You need to travel to Cloud City Bespin, Ewok Village Endor and Tatoonie Mos Espa.

Rewards: For completing Pod Chasing, you will get Paploo and Kyber Bricks.

Flower Fetcher

The mission is found in Ewok Village’s first level. The quest is quite simple. You are to get a variety of flowers from around the galaxy for Chief Chirpa.

The quest markers will cover large areas, and you need to keep collecting flowers from these until the marker disappears. Once you collect all the flowers, you will automatically warp back to the chief, ending the mission.

Requirements: You need to travel to Naboo’s Lake Paonga, Ewok Village on Endor, Maz’s Castle on Takodana and the Great Temple on Yarvin 4.

Rewards: For completing Flower Fetcher, you get Kyber Bricks and Chief Chirpa.

Ewoks Lost!

The mission is found on the Ewok Village’s fourth level. Logrey blames you for the surge of Stormtroopers on Endor and tells you to clean up your mess. You need to eliminate three squads. Simply take out all the stormtroopers on the quest markers and head back to Logrey to complete the mission.

Requirements: You need to have completed Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

Rewards: For completing Ewoks Lost!, you get Logrey.

Geejaw Hands Dirty

The mission is found on the Ewok Village’s fourth level. Teebo needs your help to go and hunt Geejaw. The hunt is prolonged as Geejaw runs away when you hit it twice.

You can either follow Geejaw as it runs, or follow the clues and tracks left by the animal to trace it again. Once the bird falls, you can interact with it t capture it and end the mission.

Requirements: You need to travel to Ewok Village on Endor.

Rewards: For completing Geejaw Hands Dirty, you get Teebo.

Theron Lies The Problem

The mission is found in Endor Space. You are commissioned by Theron to smuggle some supplies into Yarvin 4. You need to defeat three waves of Imperials, then get the smuggling cargo to the Rebel pilot in space to end the mission.

Requirements: you need to travel to Great Temple on Yarvin 4.

Rewards; For completing Theron Lies The Problem, you get Theron net.