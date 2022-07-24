Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Emperor Palpatine Boss Guide

Emperor Palpatine is the final boss of Episode 9 of the final mission in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga and stands in your way of completing the episode. You’ll have to fight him and draw the first blood to finish the episode. This guide will show you how to defeat Emperor Palpatine in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

Emperor Palpatine is the final boss of the final mission, Be With Me in Lego Skywalker Saga. You’ll encounter Emperor Palpatine shortly after your encounter with the ­BB-Boss. Despite having defeated Palpatine at the end of Episode 6, somehow he has returned.

How To Defeat Emperor Palpatine In Lego Skywalker Saga

Surprisingly enough, Emperor Palpatine, despite being the final boss, is not a tough enemy to beat and the fight will be relatively easy. All it needs is to follow a simple strategy to put an end to this fight.

Still, without having to know how to proceed in the fight, you may struggle and, in the worst-case scenario, fail to defeat the Emperor. To prevent this from happening here is how to get rid of Emperor Palpatine.

When the battle begins, a series of buttons will appear on the screen; these buttons are essential for defeating this boss in fact, they are the key to your success in the battle. You need to keep a close eye on these buttons and press them rhythmically to steadily approach the Emperor.

Shortly after receiving your second lightsaber, you must press the buttons displayed once more to close the gap between you and the Emperor.

The rest is a walk in the park and you don’t need to do much since the final few Quick Time Events of the battle will allow you to put an end to Emperor Palpatine and finish the final mission of Episode 9 in Lego Skywalker Saga.