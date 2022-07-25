Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Darth Vader Boss Guide

Darth Vader is one of the most iconic characters, not only in Star Wars but the entire industry, so it’s natural that a lot of players will love fighting the man who made the Death Star. This guide will help you defeat Darth Vader in Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga. The guide will cover both the fights with the iconic villain in the game.

How to Defeat Darth Vader in Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga

You face Darth Vader not once but twice in Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga. The first time you fight Darth Vader is in Cave of Evil in Episode 5. His is not a full-fledged fight, so you don’t get the full experience.

The second time you fight Darth Vader is in Revelations mission, also in Episode 5. This is the final fight with the villain and you fight as Luke Skywalker, with a little help from R2-D2 for some puzzles.

Apart from these 2 main fights, you also have a shorter fight against both Vader and Emperor Palpatine at the end of Skywalker Saga Episode 6.

Cave of Evil Darth Vader Boss Fight

Luke Skywalker is hallucinating Darth Vader in this mission. The encounter is not really difficult or even complicated. You can dodge Darth Vader’s strong attacks, denoted by red lines and circles by jumping away to avoid getting hit.

Other than that, you need to simply maintain your distance and attack by throwing your Lightsaber to deal damage. The fight ends with a QTE, where your swords clash and you need to press the button icons as they pop up to defeat Vader.

Revelations Darth Vader Boss Fight

The second time you fight Darth Vader in Lego Star Wars is for real. Revelations is the last story mission for Episode 5.

The fight starts with another QTE. Both Luke and Darth Vader clinching your lightsabers. Once you complete the QTE successfully, the conventional fight starts.

The attacks of Vader remain similar to as the last fight. You need to avoid the red lines and circles and keep on throwing your lightsaber to attack him. You can focus on a more melee-oriented fight as well, but Darth Vader’s attacks are difficult to dodge from a close range.

In this second fight, Darth Vader will use the Force to choke you. You can get free from the grip by shaking the analog stick or mashing left and right on the D-pad.

Darth Vader Boss fight has three phases. After you defeat Vader here, he will escape and you need to follow him. The path is simple; you need R2-D2 to unlock a few consoles for you with the bug puzzle.

As you progress, Vader will escape through a passage and destroy it behind him. You can take both the passages on the left and right to follow him. Use R2-D2 to unlock the left door, and use your lightsaber to unlock the right passage. The choice is yours.

For the next puzzle, you want Luke to stand on the blue platform while R2-D2 activates the lever for you to proceed.

After you defeat Darth Vader for the second time, he will knock you out of the room through the window. You need to follow the path to get to Darth Vader again. It’s a straight path, and all you need to do is open some bridges using R2-D2.

Once you find Vader, you enter a long QTE until you both get to the central platform where the final fight commences. This is the final fight with Vader.

When you win, Darth Vader will cut off your hand in a cutscene and say the famous line, “I’m your Father.”