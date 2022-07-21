Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Darth Vader And Emperor Palpatine Boss Guide

Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine are some of the most legendary characters in the Star Wars universe. In Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga, you’ll first face Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine during Episode 6 as they try to get Luke Skywalker to join the dark side.

To help you out with defeating both Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be walking you through every step of this boss fight.

How to Defeat Darth Vader And Emperor Palpatine in Lego Skywalker Saga

When you reach the end of Episode 6 (Return of the Jedi) in Lego Skywalker Saga, your final boss fight will be against Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine.

Luckily, you won’t have to face them both at the same time. Your first fight will be against Darth Vader, while Palpatine will just observe the fight. Once you’ve defeated Darth Vader, you will fight Emperor Palpatine alongside him.

Fight #1 – Darth Vader

As soon as the fight starts, get ready to overpower Darth Vader by repeatedly pressing the respective button.

Darth Vader strikes very quickly, so it can get quite hard to dodge his attacks. But luckily, the game shows red lines and circles on your screen, which indicate exactly where Darth Vader’s next attack will land. Keep an eye out for these indicators at all times.

If you’re having trouble dealing damage to him, try attacking him from a distance by throwing one of the interactable objects or your lightsaber at him.

When you take down his initial health bar, you will be moved to an elevated platform. While up here, you have to press the respective buttons to dodge Darth Vader’s attacks.

If you manage to do so successfully, the platform will fall down. Your next objective is to hide from Darth Vader. If you look at your map, you’ll be able to see Darth Vader’s visibility cone. Position yourself, so you are far away from his visibility cone.

When he inevitably finds you, you’ll have to continue fighting him. There will be nothing special about this duel compared to the first one. Fight in the same way as before and you’ll take his health bar down in no time.

After depleting his health bar, overpower him to trigger a cutscene. This will end the first part of this boss fight.

Fight #2 – Emperor Palpatine

Darth Vader will join you in this fight against Emperor Palpatine. When the fight starts, prepare yourself to deflect his Force Lightning attack.

Once you’ve done that, he will start sending guards to fight you. When you defeat a set of guards, Palpatine will blast you with a Force Lightning attack.

So you need to defeat the guards as they come and deflect his attack every time you defeat a set of guards.

When you’ve defeated all of his guards, he will drop down from above and blast you with as much Force Lightning as he can. You need to deflect all of it while getting closer to him by pressing the respective buttons. Once you get close enough, a cutscene will trigger and the boss fight will end.

But this won’t be the last time you face Emperor Palpatine in Lego Skywalker Saga. You will encounter him again in Episode 9, as the final boss of the episode.