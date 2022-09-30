Skyrim Black Book The Hidden Twilight Quest Guide

The Elder Scrolls V: Dragonborn DLC originally featured the strong and distinct Daedric relics known as Black Books in Skyrim. The Hidden Twilight is among these Black Books in Skyrim, and can be discovered in Tel Mithryn right close to the Staff Enchanter.

If you are looking to know more about Black Book The Hidden Twilight Quest in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, then you have come to the right place. We’ll be providing an in-depth walkthrough of the quest and discuss its rewards at the end as well.

Black Book The Hidden Twilight Quest

In The Elder Scrolls V: Dragonborn, there is a task called Black Book The Hidden Twilight that requires the Dragonborn to explore the Apocryphal World to uncover the secret information stored in the Black Book The Hidden Twilight.

To access the chamber where the Staff Enchanter is located, you must finish the Reluctant Steward side mission that Master Neloth assigned to you.

You will get the introduction of Hermaeus Mora by himself once you’ve been drawn into Apocrypha. To finish the black book, you’ll need to locate all of its chapters.

Chapter #1

The scrye should be activated after hearing Hermaeus Mora speak. Open chapter 2 after getting past the gates.

Chapter #2

Once you’ve circled the whole passageway, you’ll be at the room’s central venue. Get rid of the seekers. Target all attacks on the first one you began attacking since they will reproduce themselves if they have low power. You can also choose to not engage with the seekers at all.

After choosing the best option for you, go up onto the raised platform on the left of the central area and follow the ramp up. Activate the scrye and carefully make your way across the extending bridges.

After crossing over, turn right and descend the slope to reach chapter 3.

Chapter #3

Get to the large center area by following any path. Turn left and head up the ramp. You will find a scrye up there that you have to activate.

Go down where you came from. Eliminate the seeker and go towards the platform in the center of the area where the seeker was.

Then get to the other side of the platform and into a room. Go right and eliminate/evade the lurker. Following that, turn right around the staircase to find yourself in a corridor leading to Chapter 4 book.

If you have returned back from Chapter 4 to Chapter 3, go up the second stairs and slope to activate the scrye. The gate at the bottom of the first flight of stairs will swing open.

Go upstairs and pass in between book piles, then climb the slope and stairs to reach the scrye.

The gate beyond that leads to a series of halls that all go to the exact location. After eliminating the seeker, go to the intersection of the two passages, where a room containing a pair of pods may be found.

Chapters 5 and Chapter 6 books are located at the end of the corridor that extends out from the back side of the room.

Chapter #4

Eliminate or avoid the seeker, then turn on the scrye. One gate will be unlocked. Go back to the hall with the Chapter 3 book and go back to chapter 3.

Chapter #5

Turn on the scrye to get rid of the seeker beyond the door. The following gate from Chapter 4 is unlocked. Go back to chapter 3 afterward.

Chapter #6

Walk through the pathways to find yourself in a room with the books for Chapter 7 and Chapter 8.

Chapter #7

To expand Chapter 8’s bridge, eliminate the seeker and then turn on the scrye. Come back to chapter 6 afterward.

Chapter #8

Eliminate the seeker and then go across the bridge to encounter two lurkers. Eliminate them and activate the scrye.

Go towards the book and read it to complete the Skyrim Black Book The Hidden Twilight Quest. The three benefits are up for grabs but you can choose only 1.

Rewards

For completing the Black Book The Hidden Twilight Quest in Skyrim, you can choose 1 of the following powers as a reward: