Skyrim Magic Scrolls Guide



Scrolls in Skyrim, let you have some extra abilities which you cannot obtain from the standard spells. These are more powerful, and their affecting radius is larger. Skyrim Magic Scrolls are located in dungeons, and some may be purchased from the vendors.

Skyrim Magic Scrolls

Alteration

Scroll of Mass Paralysis

The targets in the nearby area will be paralyzed.

Scroll of Candlelight

Spawns a floating light which lasts for a minute.

Scroll of Detect Life

You can see living creatures close to you through walls.

Scroll of Dragonhide

You gain 80% resistance to all physical damage for half a minute.

Scroll of Ebonyflesh

Armor rating is boosted by 35 points for a minute.

Scroll of Ironflesh

Armor rating is boosted by 30 points for a minute.

Scroll of Magelight

Spawns an orb of light which lasts for a minute and attaches itself to the surface it hits.

Every enemy in your vicinity which is unable to resist will get frozen for 10 seconds.

Scroll of Oakflesh

Armor rating is boosted by 20 points for a minute.

Scroll of Paralyze

Every enemy in your vicinity which is unable to resist will get frozen for 10 seconds.

Scroll of Stoneflesh

Armor rating is boosted by 25 points for a minute.

Scroll of Waterbreathing

Grants water breathing for a minute.

Conjuration

Scroll of Dread Zombie

A body will fight for your side, 60 seconds.

Scroll of Banish Daedra

Sends less powerful summoned Daedra to Oblivion.

Scroll of Command Daedra

Grants you control of some strong summoned and raised creature.

Scroll of Conjure Familiar

Spawns a Familiar where you’re aiming which lasts for a minute.

Scroll of Conjure Flame Atronach

Spawns a Flame Atronach where you’re aiming which lasts for a minute.

Scroll of Conjure Frost Artonach

Spawns a Frost Atronach where you’re aiming which lasts for a minute.

Scroll of Conjure Storm Artonach

Spawns a Storm Atronach where you’re aiming which lasts for a minute.

Scroll of Dead Thrall

Allows you to revive a dead body of a person to fight by your side.

Allows you to revive a weak dead body to fight by your side, for a minute.

Scroll of Expel Daedra

Sends powerful summoned Daedra creatures to Oblivion.

Scroll of Flame Thrall

Spawns a permanent Flame Atronach.

Scroll of Frost Thrall

Spawns a permanent Frost Thrall.

Scroll of Raise Zombie

Allows you to revive a less powerful dead body to fight by your side, for a minute.

Scroll of Reanimate Corpse

Allows you to revive a less powerufl dead body to fight by your side, for a minute.

Scroll of Revenant

Allows you to revive a less powerufl dead body to fight by your side, for a minute.

Scroll of Soul Trap

A soul gem is filled up if the enemy dies within a minute.

Scroll of Storm Thrall

Spawns a permanent Storm Atronach.

Destruction Scrolls

J’zargo’s Flame Cloak Scroll

All enemies present within your melee range take 10 points/second of fire damage, for 30 seconds. If the enemy is on fire, they take bonus damage.

Scroll of Blizzard

Inflicts 20 points/second of frost damage on the enemy for 10 second. Also deals some stamina damage.

Scroll of Chain Lightning

Spawns a bolt of lightning which inflicts 50 shock damage points to Health and 50% of that to Magicka, then goes for a different enemy.

Scroll of Fire Rune

Cast this scroll on a surface close by and it will blow up, dealing 40 fire damage points to the enemy that comes steps within its blast radius.

Scroll of Fire Storm

A 75 point explosion which is centered on the caster, it deals more damage the closer the target is to the point of explosion.

Scroll of Fireball

A fire-explosion with-in 15 feet, does a damage of 50 points. The targets who are caught in the fire will take more damage.

Scroll of Firebolt

Casts a bolt of fire which feals 15 damage points. Enemies on fire take bonus damage.

Scroll of Flame Cloak

All enemies present within your melee range take 8 fire damage points/second for a minute. Enemies on fire take bonus damage.

Scroll of Frost Cloak

All enemies present within your melee range take 8 frost and stamina damage/second for a minute.

Scroll of Frost Rune

Cast this scroll on a surface close by and it will blow up, dealing 40 frost damage points to the enemy that steps within its blast radius.

Scroll of Ice Spike

Spawns an ice spike which inflicts 15 frost damage points to Health and Stamina.

Scroll of Ice Storm

Spawns a freezing cyclone which inflicts 50 forst damage points/second to Health and Stamina.

Scroll of Lightning Bolt

Spawns a lightning bolt which deals 15 shock damage points to Health and 50% of that to Magicka.

Scroll of Lightning Cloak

All enemies present close by take 8 shock damage points/second and half magicka damage for a minute.

Scroll of Lightning Rune

Cast this scroll on a surface close by and it will blow up, dealing 40 shock damage points to the enemy that steps within its blast radius.

Illusion Scrolls

Scroll of Call to Arms

The combat skills, stamina and health of the targets get boosted for 10 minutes.

Scroll of Calm

This scroll makes all people and creatures level 8 and below unable to fight for 30 seconds.

Scroll of Courage

This scroll stops targets from escaping for a minute and also grants them bonus stamina and health.

Scroll of Fear

This scroll makes people and creatures level 8 and below run from combat for 30 seconds.

Scroll of Frenzy

This scroll makes people and creatures level 8 and attack anything close by for a minute.

Scroll of Fury

This scroll makes people and creatures level 4 and below attack anything close by for 30 seconds.

Scroll of Harmony

This scroll makes people and creatures level 12 and below unable to fight for a minute.

Scroll of Hysteria

This scroll makes people and creatures level 12 and below run from combat for a minute.

Scroll of Invisibility

Grants you invisibility for 30 seconds. It instantly wears off if you active an object or attack someone.

Scroll of Mayhem

This scroll makes people and creatures level 12 and below attack anything close by for a minute.

Scroll of Muffle

Grants improved movement speed for 180 seconds.

Scroll of Pacify

This scroll makes people and creatures level 12 and below unable to fight for 30 seconds.

Scroll of Rally

This scroll stops targets from escaping for a minute and grants them bonus health and stamina.

Scroll of Rout

This scroll makes people and creatures run from combat for 30 seconds.

Restoration Scrolls

Scroll of Bane of the Undead

Ignites all undead enemies level 30 and below on fire and forces them to escape for 30 seconds.

Scroll of Circle of Protection

All undead enemies level 8 and below stepping into the circle will escape.

Scroll of Cure Wounds

100 points of your Health is restored.

Scroll of Fast Healing

45 points of your Health is restored.

Scroll of Grand Healing

Health of everyone present near you is restored by 100 points.

Scroll of Guardian Circle

All undead enemies level 35 and below stepping into the circle will escape, whereas you will have 20 health restored each second in it.

Scroll of Heal Other

Health of target is restored by 45 points. Does not work on undead, atronachs, or machines.

Scroll of Repel Lesser Undead

All undead level 4 and below targeted by this scroll will escape for 30 seconds.

Scroll of Repel Undead

All undead level 8 and below targeted by this scroll will escape for 30 seconds.

Scroll of Turn Greater Undead

All undead level 12 and below targeted by this scroll will escape for 30 seconds.

Scroll of Turn Lesser Undead

All undead level 4 and below targeted by this scroll will escape for 30 seconds.

Scroll of Turn Undead

All undead level 8 and below targeted by this scroll will escape for 30 seconds.

Spider Scrolls

Exploding Flame Spider

Spawns a dead spider which blows up on contact with an enemy and causes fire damage.

Exploding Frost Spider

Spawns a dead spider which blows up on contact with an enemy and causes frost damage.

Exploding Poison Spider

Spawns a dead spider which blows up on contact with an enemy and causes poison damage.

Exploding Shock Spider

Spawns a dead spider which blows up on contact with an enemy and causes shock damage.

Flame Cloaked Spider

Spawns a Flame Cloacked Spider on the ground which inflicts fire damage to the enemy that comes near it.

Frost Cloaked Spider

Spawns a Flame Cloacked Spider on the ground which inflicts frost damage to the enemy that comes near it.

Glowing Spider

Spawns a Glowing Spider which illuminates its surrounding.

Jumping Flame Spider

Spawns a Jumping Flame Spider on the ground which throws itself on the enemy near it and inflicts fire damage by blowing up on them.

Jumping Frost Spider

Spawns a Jumping Flame Spider on the ground which throws itself on the enemy near it and inflicts frost damage by blowing up on them.

Jumping Poison Spider

Spawns a Jumping Flame Spider on the ground which throws itself on the enemy near it and inflicts poison damage by blowing up on them.

Jumping Shock Spider

Spawns a Jumping Flame Spider on the ground which throws itself on the enemy near it and inflicts shock damage by blowing up on them.

Mind Control Spider

Spawns a Mind Control Spider which attaches itself to enemies and makes them fight by your side for 30 seconds.

Oil Spider

Spawns an Oil spider which leaks flammable oil.

Pack Spider

Spawns a Pack Spider which can carry a few items for you.

Poison Cloaked Spider

Spawns a Poison Cloaked Spider on the ground which inflicts poison damage on the enemies near it.

Shock Cloaked Spider

Spawns a Shock Cloaked Spider on the ground which inflicts poison damage on the enemies near it.

Miscellaneous Scrolls

Shalidor’s Insights: Alteration

Duration of Alteration spells is boosted while its price is reduced for two minutes.

Shalidor’s Insights: Conjuration

Duration of Conjuration spells is boosted while its price is reduced for two minutes.

Shalidor’s Insights: Destruction

Duration of Destruction spells is boosted while its price is reduced for two minutes.

Shalidor’s Insights: Illusion

Duration of Illusion spells is boosted while its price is reduced for two minutes.

Shalidor’s Insights: Magicka

Duration of Magicka spells is boosted while its price is reduced for two minutes.

Shalidor’s Insights: Restoration

Duration of Restoration spells is boosted while its price is reduced for two minutes.