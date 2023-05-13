Skyrim Dawnguard Vampire Perks Tree Guide



In Skyrim, you did have the option to become a vampire but if that isn’t enough for you, Bathesda is revamping the vampiric action in upcoming Skyrim DLC – Dawnguard. Although the DLC will be launched later this month, we have all the details on the Vampire Tree.

Dawnguard will let you take control of a character that will literally be a vampire hunter. So, the obvious opponents will be the vampires, but we aren’t really sure that what other beings you may face in the upcoming DLC. For now, let’s just analyze the Perk Tree:

Skyrim Dawnguard – Perks Tree

Power of Grave

You get 50 bonus points for health, magicka and stamina.

Summon Gargoyle

You will be able to summon some help in the form of Gargoyle.

Corpse Curse

Your opponents will be paralyzed with its effect.

Detect All Creatures

You will be able to spot the all creatures in the surrounding.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Mist Form

You will be transformed into a mist and while your health, magicka and stamina will keep on regenerating in that form.

Supernatural Reflexes

It will make the enemy sluggish just like the slow motion style in Max Payne 3.

Blood Healing

If you kill someone by biting it, you will restore all your health.

Unearthly Kill

The Night powers and the Blood magic will be 33% lesser in price.

Poison Talons

The melee attacks will deal 20 points of poison damage.

Night Cloak

You will get a shroud of bats that will also do some melee damage to enemies in range.

Interesting enough? Share your views with us by commenting below!