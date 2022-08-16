Skydance and Marvel Ensemble Game Could be Fantastic 4

Disney’s D23 Expo will take place on September 9, including the first Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. This game panel will feature several Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century projects, and fans also can expect new reveals from existing titles.

There will be new game announcements during the first Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. It will give a sneak peek at something brand-new for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and provide information on future games, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Disney Dreamlight Valley.

In addition, Skydance New Media, the game company by Amy Hennig, will give us a little information about a Marvel action-adventure ensemble game. You may know Skydance New Media as the company for which former Uncharted series head Amy Hennig worked.

Last year, they announced that they were working on a narrative-driven action-adventure game. Skydance has put together a developers team with decades of AAA expertise in action and adventure games for this title.

Since the new title is an ensemble game, it can be many well-known Marvel groups or families. However, since Crystal Dynamic’s Avengers is only two years old and constantly receiving upgrades, it is conceivable that it won’t be Avengers. Recent rumors on Reddit revealed that this game could be Fantastic 4.

It has now been claimed that it wouldn’t be Daredevil as it would be an ensemble game.

Avatar, Aliens, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which was just delayed once more, Disney’s upcoming free-to-play racing game Speedstorm, and Lego Star Wars are just a few of the titles teased in the trailer. The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase will be live broadcast and accessible on several platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

On the other hand, despite a recent delay, Firaxis Games has now provided another Midnight Suns gameplay trailer. In this one, Wolverine is the main character, using his adamantium claws and brutality to his advantage.