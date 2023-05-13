SimCity 2013 Tourism Guide – Gambling and Culture



If you think your city has the luxuries to attract foreigners and get them to spend money, then you need to focus on the Tourism aspect. In SimCity, tourism plays an extremely important role in a city’s economy.

Tourism itself can become a major source of income for your state, allowing you to generate sufficient profits to run the every day requirements of the city. However, attracting tourists is not a spontaneous thing, but one that has to be worked for.

For more help on SimCity, read our Disasters, Great Works and Mining Specialization Guide.

SimCity Tourism – How To Attract Tourists

There are multiple types of tourists that can be attracted to your city, and you have to make sure that you are sufficiently equipped to satisfy the needs of all those types.

Flow of Tourist

It’s important to understand how exactly tourists behave in SimCity. Every city has a specific attraction rating for each wealth class. This rating is based on a variety of things, such as your mass transit designs, your roads, industries, pollution, terrain, buildings, parks, and much more. The higher your rating for a given wealth class, the more likely the tourists will come.

However, tourists won’t emerge from the grounds; you need to have a very efficient transport infrastructure in your city that allows for travel for tourists of all types of wealth. It is thus very important to understand what kind of tourist uses what type of transport to come to your city.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Thus, you have to define different parameters for different types of tourists. Let’s categorize the tourists into three types: low wealth or working-class tourists, medium wealth or upper class tourists, and high wealth tourists which are entrepreneurs and/or demanding big-shots.

Now, for every tourist type, there is a specific set of variables. The wealth of the tourist will determine what type of transport method he/she uses to enter the city, the transport method used within the city, the commercial places the tourist is likely to get attracted to, the type of place the tourist would prefer living in, and the type of transport they would choose to leave your city.

You have to ensure that each every one of these demands is rightfully met for the tourist type you are targeting. If all these demands are satisfied, then your tourist will spend the most time possible in your city, which will mean he/she will spend the maximum amount of money possible.

So, let’s take a look at what kind of tourist prefers what:

Low Wealth Tourists

The low wealth tourists prefer the following:

Bus or car to enter the city

Bus, taxi , or walking to travel within city

Low-priced shops and inexpensive attractions

Inexpensive hotels

Bus or car for exiting city

Medium Wealth Tourists

Medium Wealth tourists prefer the following:

Train or ship to enter city

Bus, taxi, or walking to travel within city

Medium price shops and medium-class casinos

Medium priced hotels

Train or ship for exiting city

High Wealth Tourists

Rich tourists prefer the following:

Airplanes to enter city

Limo, taxi, or walking to travel within city

High class attractions (certain Great Works) and expensive casinos

Luxury hotels

Airplanes to for exiting city

The above bit will help you understand what types of buildings and attractions you have to set up to attract tourists. It’s generally a good idea to have as much variety as possible so that tourists of all classes can come to your city and spend. Sometimes players will opt to build an exclusively high-wealth tourism infrastructure.

This may be a good idea initially, but the most effective way to earn profits from tourism is to have all kinds of tourists coming to your city.

Another very important thing to remember is efficient Mass Transit management within your city, and also to make sure that there are sufficient hotels to accommodate the amount of tourists flowing. If you do not have enough hotels, or lack a good transit system (in which case tourists will get stuck in traffic), then tourists will leave before spending large portions of money.

Gambling

Gambling is perhaps the best way to attract tourists, and one that has the potential to earn you loads of profit. The real issue with gambling though is that it tends to increase your crime rate. You’ll see a rise in congestion near these areas, and also a rise in crime in the local region where your casinos and associated hotels exist.

Thus, it’s important to have an efficient transit system up and running near your casinos, and equally important to have a strong police force that can tackle criminals and prevent them from running amok. Thus, the gambling trade should be looked at carefully; it’s not recommended that you start creating casinos unless and until you have a very good transport system, and are also mentally prepared to tackle a large cluster of criminals-to-be.

Gambling House

Cost: 15,000

15,000 Operational Cost: 260 per hour

Prerequisites: Working water and power, 21 commercial buildings

The Gambling House is your entry-level casino, and a great place to start off your casino business. The Gambling Hall is likely to draw tons of tourists, and thus it’s important to have your roads and transport steady and efficient. You will also want to have a Police Precinct or Police Station near the place to suppress the high risk of criminal activity.

In addition to the house itself, it’s a good idea to have some commercial areas nearby that tourists will also visit during their stay in the gambling house. Thus, you should set up a huge portion of land just for this very purpose.

The Gambling House will only attract low and medium wealth tourists, so try to target them with adjacent inexpensive shops and commercial attractions.

Gambling Houses aren’t too expensive, so you might want to consider building two of them, one for low wealth and the other for medium wealth. You can then select associated modules for each House, targeting the type of audience that they are built for.

Here are the modules you can select from:

Casino Marquees

Cost: 1,000

Operational Cost: 50 per hour

Maximum Tourists per day: 25

Maximum Modules: 1

Cheap Rooms

Cost: 3,500

Operational Cost: 115 per hour

Low Wealth Rooms: 60

Maximum Modules: 4

Nice Rooms

Cost: 4,000

Operational Cost: 135 per hour

Medium Wealth Rooms: 30

Maximum Modules: 4

Nickel Slots

Cost: 4,500

Operational Cost: 40 per hour

Low Wealth Gambler Capacity: 45

Maximum Modules: 4

Blackjack Tables

Cost: 5,500

Operational Cost: 75 per hour

Medium Wealth Gambler Capacity: 30

Maximum Modules: 4

Comedy Club

Cost: 4,000

Operational Cost: 75 per hour

Low Wealth Gambler Capacity: 45

Maximum Tourists per day: 25

Maximum Modules: 4

Lounge

Cost: 4,000

Operational Cost: 225 per hour

Medium Wealth Gambler Capacity: 45

Maximum Tourists per day: 25

Maximum Modules: 4

Gambling HQ

Cost: 37,500

37,500 Operational Cost: 450 per hour

Prerequisites: Working water and power, 50,000 casino revenue in a day

Like the headquarters associated with Petroleum, Mining, Trade, and Electronics, Gambling itself has a specific HQ that comes in the form of a towering skyscraper. You will need to make sure that there is enough space around the HQ itself to accommodate its divisions.

The HQ is a mandatory building if you wish to unlock the other superior casinos and associated buildings, which will have the capability to attract and accommodate higher wealth tourists.

There are three main divisions for your HQ. There is the Entertainment Division, which gives access to non-gambling activities that will attract tourists. Then there is the Gaming Division, which will give access to more gambling modules like Poker, Craps, Roulette, etc. The Lodging Division will address problems of hotels for tourist accommodation, particularly medium and high wealth ones.

You should look to obtain all three divisions eventually, but primarily look to get the Lodging Division first so that tourists don’t end up going back just because of a lack of hotels.

Entertainment Division

Cost: 20,000

Operational Cost: 400 per hour

Local Access Granted: Celebrity Stage, Disco Club, and Exclusive Club

Maximum Modules: 1

Gaming Division

Cost: 20,000

Operational Cost: 400 per hour

Local Access Granted: Poker Parlor, Craps Parlor, and Roulette House

Maximum Modules: 1

Lodging Division

Cost: 20,000

Operational Cost: 400 per hour

Local Access Granted: Tower Rooms, Classy Rooms, Penthouse, and Penthouse Suite

Maximum Modules: 1

Sci-Fi Casino

Cost: 120,000

120,000 Operational Cost: 1,125 per hour

Prerequisites: Gambling HQ

Want to have a fancy science-fiction themed casino? Then the Sci-Fi Casino is the right choice for you. Not only will it attract a large amount of low and medium wealth tourists, it will also make your city look like a jewel. It’s not as big as some of the other grander casinos, but it is definitely an attractive offer for a person looking to please a large amount of tourist audience.

If you managed to build the various divisions in the HQ, then you get access to some

Here’s a look at the modules:

Holo Sign

Cost: 3,000

Operational Cost: 100 per hour

Maximum Tourists per day: 50

Maximum Modules: 1

Casino Marquee

Cost: 3,000

Operational Cost: 100 per hour

Maximum Tourists per day: 50

Maximum Modules: 1

Rocket Rooms (Ground Floor)

Cost: 7,000

Operational Cost: 340 per hour

Low Wealth Rooms: 120

Maximum Modules: 4

Prerequisites: Lodging Division at Gambling HQ

Rocket Rooms (Tower)

Cost: 7,000

Operational Cost: 340 per hour

Low Wealth Rooms: 120

Maximum Modules: 4

Prerequisites: Lodging Division at Gambling HQ

Penthouse

Cost: 10,000

Operational Cost: 500 per hour

Medium Wealth Rooms: 60

Maximum Modules: 4

Prerequisites: Lodging Division at Gambling HQ

Disco Club

Cost: 45,000

Operational Cost: 375 per hour

Low Wealth Gambler Capacity: 180

Maximum Tourists per Day: 50

Maximum Modules: 4

Prerequisites: Entertainment Division at Gambling HQ

Celebrity Stage

Cost: 15,000

Operational Cost: 1,125 per hour

Medium Wealth Gambler Capacity: 120

Maximum Tourists per day: 50

Maximum Modules: 4

Prerequisites: Entertainment Division at Gambling HQ

Sleek Casino

Cost: 140,000

140,000 Operational Cost: 1,500 per hour

Prerequisites: Gambling HQ

The mighty Sleek Casino is a gorgeous skyscraper shaped from glass and steel. The cost and view of this casino is enough to suggest that it offers attractions to the wealthy, but surprisingly this casino is also affordable for the low wealth tourists.

The towering building has the ability to accommodate 400 tourists at one time, allowing for all types of them to enjoy the luxuries it holds. Add a few extra hotels from the Lodging Division and you should have enough room to accommodate all the tourists that linger in your city.

Here are the modules that this casino has to offer:

Flashy Casino Sign

Cost: 4,000

Operational Cost: 100 per hour

Maximum Tourists per day: 50

Maximum Modules: 1

Casino Marquee

Cost: 5,000

Operational Cost: 1,000 per hour

Maximum Tourists per day: 100

Maximum Modules: 1

Sleek Rooms (Ground Floor)

Cost: 7,000

Operational Cost: 560 per hour

Low Wealth Rooms: 120

Maximum Modules: 4

Prerequisites: Lodging Division at Gambling HQ

Sleek Rooms (Tower)

Cost: 9,000

Operational Cost: 560 per hour

Medium Wealth Rooms: 60

Maximum Modules: 4

Prerequisites: Lodging Division at Gambling HQ

Penthouse

Cost: 9,000

Operational Cost: 850 per hour

High Wealth Rooms: 40

Maximum Modules: 4

Prerequisites: Lodging Division at Gambling HQ

Poker Parlor

Cost: 10,000

Operational Cost: 675 per hour

Low Wealth Gambler Capacity: 180

Maximum Modules: 4

Prerequisites: Gaming Division at Gambling HQ

Craps Parlor

Cost: 15,000

Operational Cost: 900 per hour

Medium Wealth Gambler Capacity: 120

Maximum Modules: 4

Prerequisites: Gaming Division at Gambling HQ

Elegant Casino

Cost: 300,000

300,000 Operational Cost: 3,000 per hour

Prerequisites: Gambling HQ

If you think you’re doing great in the tourism department and have piled up large fortunes, then perhaps you should considering getting the ultra-expensive Elegant Casino. Otherwise, you should not.

If your city isn’t ready for it, the Elegant Casino will chew up your treasury and make your city a complete slum. It’s really not the cost of the building that is so intimidating, but the outrageous operational costs can have you converging at bankruptcy in no time.

The only way to possibly run this casino is to attract an insane amount of wealthy tourists. Actually, you will need to ensure that an insane amount of constant wealthy tourist flow is already under way before you build this casino.

You’ll need to have a near-perfect road system, and a Municipal Airport (ideally an International Airport would be best) that has a large traffic if incoming and outgoing flights. You should also look to have a Cruise Ship Dock in your Ferry Terminal to allow those who travel on water to access the casino.

Ideally, this building should be placed near the waterways for easy access, and a road directly from the International Airport or Municipal Airport should connect to it (just make sure it is a long road that ensures that no noise of the airport reaches the casino).

There are numerous modules that can be added to the casino, but you should make sure that it is running on full capacity before buying these expensive modules. You will also have to regularly check on the Elegant Casino during its operations. The moment you see that it is eating away your treasury, you should not hesitate to shut it down.

Decorative Sign

Cost: 6,000

Operational Cost: 500 per hour

Maximum Tourists per day: 100

Maximum Modules: 1

Casino Marquee

Cost: 6,000

Operational Cost: 500 per hour

Maximum Tourists per day: 100

Maximum Modules: 1

Classy Rooms (Ground)

Cost: 10,000

Operational Cost: 565 per hour

Medium Wealth Rooms: 60

Maximum Modules: 8

Prerequisites: Lodging Division at Gambling HQ

Classy Rooms (Tower)

Cost: 10,000

Operational Cost: 565 per hour

Medium Wealth Rooms: 60

Maximum Modules: 8

Prerequisites: Lodging Division at Gambling HQ

Penthouse Suite

Cost: 20,000

Operational Cost: 845 per hour

High Wealth Rooms: 40

Maximum Modules: 8

Prerequisites: Lodging Division at Gambling HQ

Exclusive Club

Cost: 40,000

Operational Cost: 1,500 per hour

High Wealth Gambler Capacity: 60

Maximum Tourists per day: 100

Maximum Modules: 8

Prerequisites: Entertainment Division at Gambling HQ

Roulette House

Cost: 50,000

Operational Cost: 1,875 per hour

High Wealth Gambler Capacity: 80

Maximum Modules: 8

Prerequisites: Gaming Division at Gambling HQ

Culture

If you fear the risk of criminals and the high costs of casinos, or simply wish to increase the appeal and attraction rating of your city, then you should consider the other major alternative to lure tourists, which is your culture.

The culture of your city includes landmarks and other buildings that serve no other purpose than the visuals and aesthetics which will increase your city’s attraction, hence making more tourists pour in. It’s a very good idea to create these culture-associated buildings near the casinos you may have built, so that tourists can access both of them easily.

Like Casinos, it’s very important to have a good road system that will prevent track issues and allow easy access to tourists. Thankfully, there is no risk of crime with such buildings, so you won’t need to place any Police Stations here.

Expo Center

Cost: 150,000

150,000 Operational Cost: 300 per hour

300 per hour Maximum Event Payout: 156,000

156,000 Capacity: 3,000 Sims

Prerequisites: Town Hall

The Expo Center has a large initial cost, but its upkeep is very cheap and it has a huge 3000 Sims capacity. This place is an ideal hotspot for low and medium wealth tourists, and a beacon of the cultural value your city holds.

You can schedule various events in the Expo Center, giving all the more reason for tourists to come by to your city. This can be done through the Schedule Events option when you click the building. You can schedule events such as Motocross, Sports Event, and Rock Concerts.

Each event costs differently, but the real problem is to attract enough tourists to compensate the investment. For that, you’ll need to make the all-important and obvious transport arrangements to prevent tourists from getting stuck in traffic.

Another important thing to note is that the events themselves start around 8pm, in which case you can expect traffic to greatly increase. If you aren’t getting full capacities in the event (if you get full capacity, you will get the maximum payout of 156,000), then consider shutting down the center.

Pro Stadium

Cost: 225,000

225,000 Operational Cost: 600 per hour

600 per hour Maximum Event Payout: 600,000

600,000 Capacity: 15,000 Sims

Prerequisites: City Hall in region, Department of Tourism in region

The Pro Stadium is easily one of the finest methods of earning, provided you have a very good infrastructure and fantastic zoning. The colossal stadium has the ability to house a crowd of 15,000 Sims, and a single event can get you up to 600,000 Simoleons on a single go!

But your transport infrastructure matters most with the Pro Stadium, even more than it would for your casinos and Expo Center. Because its such a big opportunity to earn and attract tourists, you will have to make sure that you have nearby Bus Terminals, Streetcar Depots, and a Passenger Train Station very close to the stadium (it would be a major plus if the Cruise Ship Dock were nearby as well).

The initial costs of the events are much higher in the Pro Stadium, but the potential profits are far greater than any other factory or facility, so I would highly recommend having a go with it. However, make sure that you don’t go overboard with the number of events you hold. Try to make the Pro Stadium a reliable source of spiked profit every once in a while, until and unless you are completely confident that you have very regular tourists and a great transit system to facilitate them.

Landmarks

Apart from the Casinos, Expo Center, and Pro Stadium, you have the Landmarks as well. There is only one purpose to Landmarks: to attract tourists. The Landmarks themselves are recreations of actual buildings and structure in the world.

Basically, you can consider landmarks as tourist generators, as they don’t really bring you direct profits, but certainly give your city reason to be toured to. Thus, landmarks can act as great pointers to your other attractions like casinos and Pro Stadium.

There are quite a few landmarks available, each with their own specific cost, the amount of tourists they attract, the upkeep cost, and the amount of attraction they offer.

Arc de Triomphe

Cost: 280,000

Upkeep: 305

Attraction: High

Number of Tourists: 2,400

Cinquantenaire Arch

Cost: 50,000

Upkeep: 350

Attraction: Medium

Number of Tourists: 2,400

Dutch Windmill

Cost: 50,000

Upkeep: 350

Attraction: Medium

Number of Tourists: 600

Edifício Copan

Cost: 50,000

Upkeep: 350

Attraction: Medium

Number of Tourists: 150

Empire State Building

Cost: 575,000

Upkeep: 450

Attraction: High

Number of Tourists: 504

Giralda

Cost: 50,000

Upkeep: 350

Attraction: High

Number of Tourists: 2,400

Globe Theatre

Cost: 48,000

Upkeep: 1,000

Attraction: High

Number of Tourists: 3,000

Kölner Dom

Cost: 50,000

Upkeep: 350

Attraction: Medium

Number of Tourists: 2,400

Leaning Tower of Pisa

Cost: 280,000

Upkeep: 305

Attraction: High

Number of Tourists: 600

Oslo Opera House

Cost: 150,000

Upkeep: 2,000

Attraction: Medium

Number of Tourists: 1,364

Rundetårn

Cost: 140,000

Upkeep: 605

Attraction: Medium

Number of Tourists: 480

Statue of Liberty

Cost: 575,000

Upkeep: 450

Attraction: High

Number of Tourists: 5,000

St. Basil’s Cathedral

Cost: 140,000

Upkeep: 605

Attraction: Medium

Number of Tourists: 2,400

Stockholm City Hall

Cost: 50,000

Upkeep: 350

Attraction: Medium

Number of Tourists: 100

Sydney Opera House

Cost: 200,000

Upkeep: 2,000

Attraction: High

Number of Tourists: 2,679

Tokyo Tower

Cost: 50,000

Upkeep: 350

Attraction: Medium

Number of Tourists: 2,400

Washington Monument

Cost: 50,000

Upkeep: 350

Attraction: Medium

Number of Tourists: 2,400

Willis Tower

Cost: 140,000

Upkeep: 605

Attraction: Medium

Number of Tourists: 504

Zamek Królewski Warszawie

Cost: 280,000

Upkeep: 305

Attraction: High

Number of Tourists: 2,400

Found something missing? Let us know by commenting below!