Konami is Looking to “Relaunch” Silent Hill Franchise, Says Movie Director

Silent Hill is like a gold mine for Konami. With so many fans of the franchise around the world, The publisher is fully aware of its demand. However, despite all that hype and demand, we still have nothing for the popular franchise in the modern day. We received a glimmer of hope via P.T demo back in 2015 however, that hope too was squashed by Kojima’s exit from Konami.

After years past, here we are again, hoping that a Silent Hill project will be announced soon officially. Now, to add more fuel to Silent Hill fire, Silent Hill (2006) movie director has revealed that Konami is indeed working to relaunch the franchise and we might receive multiple games in the series. Whether these games are remakes or new ones, that remains to be seen.

In an interview with French website JEUXACTU, Christophe Gans said (translation):

In fact, what happens is that… And we know it, it’s in the thing… The franchise (Silent Hill, editor’s note) is going to be relaunched in terms of video games, and therefore the film will become part of a global policy. I believe that on a forum, someone deduced that and he is absolutely right; in other words, the film is indeed part of a whole. I’m not saying that it was Konami who asked us to make a new film, it just so happens that a few months before the start of the pandemic, we are at the beginning of 2020, with Victor Hadida, following the death of Samuel (Hadida, his big brother editor’s note), we went through all the rights that Samuel had acquired and we said to ourselves… We have the Fatal Frame franchise and the Silent Hill license, we have to do something about it.

With so many rumors about a Silent Hill reboot, this is another indication that new Silent Hill announcements are just a matter of time. Recently, Bloober Team was rumored to be working on a Silent Hill project but that turned to be false as their new game is something else (Layers of Fear).

In the same interview, Christophe Gans shared that the success of Resident Evil 2 Remakes by Konami has played a galvanizing role for Konami with regards to revival of Silent Hill franchise.

What I can say is that the film is rolling. I work with Konami. Konami’s are all about it and I think they’ve been galvanized by the success of the Resident Evil 2 and 3 reboots, which are marvelous games, we have to give Caesar what belongs to Caesar.

His comparison with Resident Evil franchise makes much sense. Resident Evil Remakes have sold well and now, we are getting a remake for Resident Evil 4 as well. Konami too has a long list of Silent Hill games they can choose to remake.

Now, with all they hype around the franchise, they must be quite eager to make an announcement. On the other hand, they must also be quite cautious as it’s an important franchise for them and the won’t want to mess it up. So the apparent long delays are understandable. A new game in the series could also be a good direction to take but for now, even a remake news will be sufficient to quench fans’ thirst.