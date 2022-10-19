Silent Hill 2 Remake Reportedly 1 Year PlayStation Exclusive

A rumor has been going around that the Silent Hill presentation happening today will include the announcement of a Silent Hill 2 remake. Other sources are claiming that the game, if it exists, will be exclusive to Playstation consoles for a full year. But, of course, we’re not entirely sure yet.

Silent Hill has essentially been dead ever since Hideo Kojima was fired by Konami. This also caused the cancellation of the hotly-anticipated Silent Hills game, where Kojima was working with renowned Japanese horror artist Junji Ito and famous filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro, with Norman Reedus playing the main character.

Since then Konami had supposedly pulled out of Triple-A gaming, but if the rumors about a Silent Hill 2 remake are true, then the company may be getting back into it. The rumor isn’t just about a remake, either, but also details about the entire thing.

Supposedly, the remake will be developed by Bloober Team, who developed the Layers of Fear games, The Medium, and Blair Witch. It will be a third-person over-the-shoulder view and will include the talents of Masahiro Ito and Akira Yamaoka, the art director and creature designer and composer, respectively, for the old Silent Hill games.

There is also no release date for the alleged remake, but supposedly the graphics will be “truly next-gen”, whatever that means. We can likely expect all of the horrors of Silent Hill to be brought to us in a nauseating level of detail, especially with the variety of different horrendous monsters that Silent Hill sends at you.

Of course, all of this is just rumors and hearsay until we actually see something from the Silent Hill presentation, but considering there’s been other things supporting a Silent Hill 2 remake, who knows? We may actually see something. In the meantime, we’ll keep you updated on whether or not a remake is even coming to begin with.