Silent Hill 2 Remake Rumored, Will Be PS5 Timed Exclusive

In addition to existing rumors about ongoing Silent Hill projects, a Silent Hill 2 remake has now been suggested to be in active development.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, known leaker NateTheHate stated that he has “heard” about a full-blown Silent Hill 2 remake from developer Bloober Team with reworked puzzles and new endings. The remake will also apparently release as a timed PlayStation console exclusive.

Furthermore, the alleged Silent Hill 2 remake is only one of several unannounced Silent Hill projects. The acclaimed horror franchise is also said to have a new installment in the works, which would be the ninth mainline entry in the franchise following Silent Hill: Downpour nearly a decade ago.

-Bloober Team working on Silent Hill 2 Remake. Reworked puzzles. New Endings. Timed PlayStation Console Exclusive -Multiple Silent Hill projects in development; including new mainline entry & side "stories" Not confirmed. Just sharing what I've heard pic.twitter.com/eZJDQu9qKY — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) May 15, 2022

Taking to Twitter as well, VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb acknowledged the Silent Hill 2 remake rumors to be “mostly lining up” with what he has heard from several different sources as well. Grubb added that Konami was actually planning a “big reveal” for E3 2021 before pulling out.

Fans can only keep their fingers crossed that those Silent Hill announcements are made in the coming months since the rumors are yet to be verified.

This is the stuff I've heard, and it comes from multiple different sources. Not all of my sources are primary, but everything is mostly lining up. To me, the biggest indicator is the stuff I've seen lines up with Konami doing a big reveal at E3 last year before it pulled out. https://t.co/GzUb3jzrwX — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 16, 2022

Bloober Team, known for The Medium and Blair Witch games, announced a new “strategic cooperation agreement” with Konami last year “to produce games from existing and new IPs”. The partnership was announced shortly after Konami was reported reviving its intellectual properties (Silent Hill, Metal Gear, and Castlevania) by outsourcing them to third-party developers.

Bloober Team was speculated to be helming a Silent Hill reboot at the time with a brand new installment. If Bloober Team was actually tasked to work on a Silent Hill 2 remake, which developer was given charge of the new installment in the franchise?

Yesterday, a bunch of screenshots and artworks of allegedly an unannounced Silent Hill game were leaked online. The leak was immediately taken down by Konami. The leaked media, however, has since then been uploaded to various other platforms.

Silent Hill 2 was released back in 2001 and received a remastered high-definition re-release in 2012 as part of the Silent Hill HD Collection. The game is largely agreed to be the best installment in the franchise to date.