Shin Megami Tensei V Support Skills Guide

Monster collecting to strategic turn-based combat, you need to be mindful about which skills you use in Shin Megami Tensei 5. Here is a brief guide on what to expect with the Support skills available Shin Megami Tensei V.

Shin Megami Tensei V Support Skills

Support Skills or as you may remember them as Prayer are categorized as stat buffs and debuff skills. They also provide other modifiers which work in a similar fashion such as positive status effects.

On the opposite spectrum, we have Mind skills that inflict debuffs and other status ailments.

With the intro out of the way, the following table(s) consists of a list of support skills in Shin Megami Tensei V which can get your mind racing.

Unique Skills

Skill Effect Cost Rank Target Learned By Eyes on Me Increases chance of being targeted exponentially. Cast Sukukaja twice 5 MP – Self Hayataro – lvl 3 Vigilant Cheer Increase all allies’ defense and hit/evade power to the max for 3 turns. 50 MP – All Chironnupu – lvl 35

Buff Skills

Skill Effect Cost Rank Target Learned By Charge In the next turn, your physical attack is boosted. 10 MP Rank 2 Self Take-Minakata – lvl 10 Oni – lvl 10 Zouchouten – lvl 8 Black Frost – lvl 10 Ose – lvl 7 Cu Chulainn – lvl 7 Ganesha – lvl 7 Power Stremma Boost Physical of an Ally in the next turn 40 MP Rank 8 Ally Sarasvati – lvl 31 Jikokuten – lvl 30 Dominion – lvl 31 Scathach – lvl 40 Cybele – lvl 40 Barong – lvl 34 Siegfried – lvl 34 Alilat – lvl 30 Impaler’s Animus Boost physical attack in the next turn. Damage type is registered as Peirce 50 MP Rank 10 Self Scathach – lvl 50 Futsunushi – lvl 35 Concentrate Boost Your Magical Attack in the next Turn 10 MP Rank 2 Self Aitvaras High Pixie Bugs Manananggal Thoth Thunderbird Belphegor Mind Stremma Boost Magical Attack of an Ally in the next Turn 40 MP Rank 8 Ally Aitvaras High Pixie Bugs Manananggal Thoth Thunderbird Belphegor Tarukaja Increase the Attack Power of a single ally by 1 for 3 turns 8 MP Rank 2 Single Daemon Mermaid Ippon-Datara Rakshasa Ame-no-Uzume Kikuri-Hime Koropokkuru Rakukaja Increase the Defense Power of a single ally by 1 for 3 turns 8 MP Rank 2 Single Pixie Mermaid Xuanwu Koropokkuru Sukukaja Increase the Evasion/Accuracy of a single ally by 1 for 3 turns 8 MP Rank 2 Single Cait Sith Fortuna Andras Feng Huang Koppa Tengu Principality Nekomata Taunt Increases Chances of getting Targeted 10 MP Rank 2 Self Bicorn Ippon-Datara Rakshasa Hygeian Cup Increases the Healing Efficiency of the next Recovery Skill used 20 MP Rank 4 Self Manananggal Parvati Critical Eye Increase the Critical Rate of the next incoming Physical Attack 25 MP Rank 5 Self Jatayu Macabre Hecatoncheires Asura Roar Increases chance of getting targeted. Cast Rakukaja. 30 MP Rank 6 Single Hecatoncheires Ganesha Siegfried Matarukaja Increase all allies attack power by 1 level for 3 turns 30 MP Rank 6 All Basilisk Hariti Setanta Sukuna-Hikona Horus Oberon Bishamonten Lachesis Melchizedek Futsunushi Marakukaja Increase all allies defense power by 1 level for 3 turns 30 MP Rank 6 All Belphegor Isis Atavaka Barong Masukukuaja Increase all allies evasion and accuracy by 1 level for 3 turns 30 MP Rank 6 All Jatayu Anzu Lachesis Garuda Luster Candy Increase all allies attack power, defense power and evasion, accuracy by 1 level for 3 turns 30 MP Rank 6 All –

Debuff Skills

Skill Effect Cost Rank Target Learned By Matarunda Decrease Enemy Party’s attack power by 1 for 3 turns 30 MP Rank 6 All Anahita Hua Po Thoth Parvati Zhuque Black Frost Marakunda Decrease Enemy Party’s defense power by 1 for 3 turns 30 MP Rank 6 All Forneus Sukuna-Hikona Orthrus Sarasvati Titania Girimehkala Lilith Masukunda Decrease Enemy Party’s evasion power by 1 for 3 turns 30 MP Rank 6 All Erthys Take-Minakata Kelpie Succubus Thunderbird Hanuman Moloch Atropos Arioch Debilitate Decrease enemy party’s attack power, defense power and evasion, accuracy by 1 level for 3 turns 150 MP Rank 30 All Inanna

Canceling and Barrier Skills

Skill Effect Cost Rank Target Learned By Dekaja Negate all -kaja buff effects of the enemy party 40 MP Rank 8 All Kushinada-Hime Camael Dekunda Negate all -nda debuff effects of your party 40 MP Rank 8 All Dominion Mada Phys Block Nullify next Physical Attack 70 MP Rank 14 All Hayataro Fire Block Nullify next Fire Attack 40 MP Rank 8 All – Ice Block Nullify next Ice Attack 40 MP Rank 8 All Jack Frost Elec Block Nullify next Electric Attack 40 MP Rank 8 All Zouchouten Isis Force Block Nullify next Force Attack 40 MP Rank 8 All Koppa Tengu Jatayu Oberon Light Block Nullify next Light Attack 40 MP Rank 8 All Chironnupu Principality Power Dark Block Nullify next Dark Attack 40 MP Rank 8 All Baphomet Tetrakarn Creates a shield that repels (non-almighty) Physical Attacks. Lasts for a single turn until it has been blocked. 50 MP Rank 10 All Decarabia Barong Arahabaki Makarakarn Creates a shield that repels (non-almighty) Mystical Attacks. Lasts for a single turn until it has been blocked. 50 MP Rank 10 All Clotho Dominion Sraosha Baal

Magatsuhi Skills