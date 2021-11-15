Shin Megami Tensei V Support Skills Guide

Monster collecting to strategic turn-based combat, you need to be mindful about which skills you use in Shin Megami Tensei 5. Here is a brief guide on what to expect with the Support skills available Shin Megami Tensei V.
Shin Megami Tensei V Support Skills
Support Skills or as you may remember them as Prayer are categorized as stat buffs and debuff skills. They also provide other modifiers which work in a similar fashion such as positive status effects.
On the opposite spectrum, we have Mind skills that inflict debuffs and other status ailments.
With the intro out of the way, the following table(s) consists of a list of support skills in Shin Megami Tensei V which can get your mind racing.
Unique Skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Cost
|Rank
|Target
|Learned By
|Eyes on Me
|Increases chance of being targeted exponentially. Cast Sukukaja twice
|5 MP
|–
|Self
|Hayataro – lvl 3
|Vigilant Cheer
|Increase all allies’ defense and hit/evade power to the max for 3 turns.
|50 MP
|–
|All
|Chironnupu – lvl 35
Buff Skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Cost
|Rank
|Target
|Learned By
|Charge
|In the next turn, your physical attack is boosted.
|10 MP
|Rank 2
|Self
|Take-Minakata – lvl 10
Oni – lvl 10
Zouchouten – lvl 8
Black Frost – lvl 10
Ose – lvl 7
Cu Chulainn – lvl 7
Ganesha – lvl 7
|Power Stremma
|Boost Physical of an Ally in the next turn
|40 MP
|Rank 8
|Ally
|Sarasvati – lvl 31
Jikokuten – lvl 30
Dominion – lvl 31
Scathach – lvl 40
Cybele – lvl 40
Barong – lvl 34
Siegfried – lvl 34
Alilat – lvl 30
|Impaler’s Animus
|Boost physical attack in the next turn. Damage type is registered as Peirce
|50 MP
|Rank 10
|Self
|Scathach – lvl 50
Futsunushi – lvl 35
|Concentrate
|Boost Your Magical Attack in the next Turn
|10 MP
|Rank 2
|Self
|Aitvaras
High Pixie
Bugs
Manananggal
Thoth
Thunderbird
Belphegor
|Mind Stremma
|Boost Magical Attack of an Ally in the next Turn
|40 MP
|Rank 8
|Ally
|Aitvaras
High Pixie
Bugs
Manananggal
Thoth
Thunderbird
Belphegor
|Tarukaja
|Increase the Attack Power of a single ally by 1 for 3 turns
|8 MP
|Rank 2
|Single
|Daemon
Mermaid
Ippon-Datara
Rakshasa
Ame-no-Uzume Kikuri-Hime
Koropokkuru
|Rakukaja
|Increase the Defense Power of a single ally by 1 for 3 turns
|8 MP
|Rank 2
|Single
|Pixie
Mermaid
Xuanwu
Koropokkuru
|Sukukaja
|Increase the Evasion/Accuracy of a single ally by 1 for 3 turns
|8 MP
|Rank 2
|Single
|Cait Sith
Fortuna
Andras
Feng Huang
Koppa Tengu
Principality
Nekomata
|Taunt
|Increases Chances of getting Targeted
|10 MP
|Rank 2
|Self
|Bicorn
Ippon-Datara
Rakshasa
|Hygeian Cup
|Increases the Healing Efficiency of the next Recovery Skill used
|20 MP
|Rank 4
|Self
|Manananggal
Parvati
|Critical Eye
|Increase the Critical Rate of the next incoming Physical Attack
|25 MP
|Rank 5
|Self
|Jatayu
Macabre
Hecatoncheires
Asura
|Roar
|Increases chance of getting targeted. Cast Rakukaja.
|30 MP
|Rank 6
|Single
|Hecatoncheires
Ganesha
Siegfried
|Matarukaja
|Increase all allies attack power by 1 level for 3 turns
|30 MP
|Rank 6
|All
|Basilisk
Hariti
Setanta
Sukuna-Hikona
Horus
Oberon
Bishamonten
Lachesis
Melchizedek
Futsunushi
|Marakukaja
|Increase all allies defense power by 1 level for 3 turns
|30 MP
|Rank 6
|All
|Belphegor
Isis
Atavaka
Barong
|Masukukuaja
|Increase all allies evasion and accuracy by 1 level for 3 turns
|30 MP
|Rank 6
|All
|Jatayu
Anzu
Lachesis
Garuda
|Luster Candy
|Increase all allies attack power, defense power and evasion, accuracy by 1 level for 3 turns
|30 MP
|Rank 6
|All
|–
Debuff Skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Cost
|Rank
|Target
|Learned By
|Matarunda
|Decrease Enemy Party’s attack power by 1 for 3 turns
|30 MP
|Rank 6
|All
|Anahita
Hua Po
Thoth
Parvati
Zhuque
Black Frost
|Marakunda
|Decrease Enemy Party’s defense power by 1 for 3 turns
|30 MP
|Rank 6
|All
|Forneus
Sukuna-Hikona
Orthrus
Sarasvati
Titania
Girimehkala
Lilith
|Masukunda
|Decrease Enemy Party’s evasion power by 1 for 3 turns
|30 MP
|Rank 6
|All
|Erthys
Take-Minakata
Kelpie
Succubus
Thunderbird
Hanuman
Moloch
Atropos
Arioch
|Debilitate
|Decrease enemy party’s attack power, defense power and evasion, accuracy by 1 level for 3 turns
|150 MP
|Rank 30
|All
|Inanna
Canceling and Barrier Skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Cost
|Rank
|Target
|Learned By
|Dekaja
|Negate all -kaja buff effects of the enemy party
|40 MP
|Rank 8
|All
|Kushinada-Hime
Camael
|Dekunda
|Negate all -nda debuff effects of your party
|40 MP
|Rank 8
|All
|Dominion
Mada
|Phys Block
|Nullify next Physical Attack
|70 MP
|Rank 14
|All
|Hayataro
|Fire Block
|Nullify next Fire Attack
|40 MP
|Rank 8
|All
|–
|Ice Block
|Nullify next Ice Attack
|40 MP
|Rank 8
|All
|Jack Frost
|Elec Block
|Nullify next Electric Attack
|40 MP
|Rank 8
|All
|Zouchouten
Isis
|Force Block
|Nullify next Force Attack
|40 MP
|Rank 8
|All
|Koppa Tengu
Jatayu
Oberon
|Light Block
|Nullify next Light Attack
|40 MP
|Rank 8
|All
|Chironnupu
Principality
Power
|Dark Block
|Nullify next Dark Attack
|40 MP
|Rank 8
|All
|Baphomet
|Tetrakarn
|Creates a shield that repels (non-almighty) Physical Attacks. Lasts for a single turn until it has been blocked.
|50 MP
|Rank 10
|All
|Decarabia
Barong
Arahabaki
|Makarakarn
|Creates a shield that repels (non-almighty) Mystical Attacks. Lasts for a single turn until it has been blocked.
|50 MP
|Rank 10
|All
|Clotho
Dominion
Sraosha
Baal
Magatsuhi Skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Cost
|Rank
|Target
|Learned By
|Dekajaon
|–
|1 CC
|Rank 50
|All
|Take-Minakata
Sukuna-Hikona
Ouyamatsumi
Kushinada-Hime
Okuninushi
Arahabaki
|Fairy Banquet
|Increase your party’s attack, defense and evasion, accuracy power to the max for 3 turns
|1 CC
|Rank 50
|All
|Pixie
High Pixie
Jack-o’-Lantern
Jack Frost
Kelpie
Setanta
Silky
Oberon
Titania
|Godly Sheild
|–
|1 CC
|Rank 50
|All
|Melchizedek
Camael
Sraosha
Uriel
Raphael
Gabriel
Sandalphon
|Impaler’s Animuses
|Boost physical attack of all allies in the next turn. Damage also taken as Pierce
|1 CC
|Rank 50
|All
|Dionysus
Chernobog
Mot
Zaou-Gongen
Asura
|Impaler’s Spirit
|–
|1 CC
|Rank 50
|All
|Baphomet
Mishaguji
Pazuzu
Girimehkala
Mada
|Omagatoki: Aptitude
|–
|1 CC
|Rank 50
|All
|Slime
Mandrake
Agathion
Apsaras
Legion
Koppa Tengu
Black Ooze
|Omagatoki: Assault
|–
|1 CC
|Rank 50
|All
|King Frost
Belphegor
Moloch
Abaddon
Arioch
Chi You
|Omagatoki: Critical
|All Physical and Magical skills will deal Critical Damage for 1 turn
|1 CC
|Rank 50
|All
|–
|Omagatoki: Gathering
|–
|1 CC
|Rank 50
|All
|Thoth
Horus
Atavaka
Mitra
Vishnu
Baal
|Omagatoki: Luck
|–
|1 CC
|Rank 50
|All
|Erthys
Aeros
Aquans
Flaemis
Gnome
Sylph
Undine
Kurama Tengu
Salamander
Hanuman
Cu Chulainn
Finn McCool
|Omagatoki: Peirce
|All Physical and Magical damage types will deal Peirce Damage for 1 turn
|1 CC
|Rank 50
|All
|Attis
Zouchoun
Jikokuten
Bishamonten
Thor
|Omagatoki: Sanko
|–
|1 CC
|Rank 50
|All
|Kodama
Tsuchigumo
Sudama
Koropokkuru
Hua Po
Narcissus
|Omagatoki: Snipe
|All physical and magic skills will Hit 100% for 1 turn
|1 CC
|Rank 50
|All
|Shiisaa
Makami
Chironnupu
Hayataro
Anubis
Baihu
Barong
|Omagatoki: Strength
|–
|1 CC
|Rank 50
|All
|Andras
Berith
Forneus
Eligor
Ose
Flauros
Decarabia
Nebiros
Adramelech
|Omagatoki: Zero Set
|All Physical and Magical attack cost will be reduced to 0 for a single turn
|1 CC
|Rank 50
|All
|Mermaid
Leanan Sidhe
Manananggal
Yaksini
Lamia
Dakini
Clotho
Lachesis
Atropos
Rangda
Kali
|Rakshasan Feast
|Increases all party’s attack, defense and evasion, accuracy power to the max for a single turn
|1 CC
|Rank 50
|All
|Turdak
Rakshasa
Loa
Macabre
Hecatoncheires