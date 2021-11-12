Shin Megami Tensei V Mother Goddess Nuwa Boss Guide

In this guide, we will walk you through the Mother Goddess Nuwa Boss Fight in Shin Megami Tensei V. We will provide you with tips on how to defeat her using different attacks that she is weak to.

Shin Megami Tensei V Mother Goddess Nuwa Boss

You will face the Mother Goddess Nuwa in SMT 5 when she kills dozens of Angels in the National Diat Building. She will be expecting Bethel reinforcements to arrive at the scene, and this is where you come in.

Mother Goddess Nuwa is a non-believer of Bethel and opposes the special worldwide organization that is Bethel.

By the time you arrive at the scene, she’d already had gotten more powerful by absorbing all of Magatsuhi from the angels.

How to Defeat Mother Goddess Nuwa

The perfect strategy to use against the Mother Goddess Nuwa in SMT V is to use Fire attacks against her and make the most out of your support character.

At the start of the fight, use the support to bring the attack to the maximum of the other three characters.

Use a fire attack on every turn you get, as the Fire element is her weakness. With the help of extra attack damage from the support, you will be able to inflict double damage to her.

When her health bar reaches is halved, she will make herself more powerful by using the Magatsuhi that she got from the dead angels. Nuwa’s attacks will be more powerful now, and your character will get damaged badly.

Use the support to make your defense more powerful at that time. If one or more of your teammates are defeated, use the Revival Bead to bring them back into the fight.

Keep using Fire attacks against her and improve your defense on every turn you get with the support character. The fight will take you 5 to 10 minutes to win.