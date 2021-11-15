Shin Megami Tensei V King Frost Boss Guide

In Shin Megami Tensei V, there are several bosses you’ll be going up against. One of these bosses is King Frost, who is a demon that can be obtained by the Protagonist or Nahobino. In this guide, we will explain everything there is to know about Shin Megami Tensei V King Frost Boss and how to defeat it.

Shin Megami Tensei V King Frost Boss

King Frost may look like a regular Frost, but in fact, he possesses much more power and wishes to be treated like a king.

King Frost Attacks

King Frost has a wide variety of attacks. He can buff himself using Concentrate +1 to increase the output of his magical attack in the next turn.

With Buchikamashi he can deal Light to Heavy Physical Damage to one enemy. However, the catch here is that the damage King Frost will deal will scale with the remaining HP of the target.

Using Bufula +5, King Frost can deal a moderate amount of ice damage to a single enemy.

He can also use Matarukaja +1 to boost all of his allies’ attack power by 1 level for the next 3 turns!

How to Defeat King Frost in SMT 5

The King Frost demon boss belongs to the Tyrant Race. When you first reach him, a cutscene will play after which, the boss fight will start. In this boss fight, your team is recommended to have Shiki-Ouji, Koropokkur, and Xuanwu.

Shiki-Ouji and your character will be the ones damaging Frost, while Koropokkur and Xuanwu will be tasked with using debuffs on him. Use Shiki-Ouji’s Mudo ability on him which does a Weak dark attack.

When it is Koropokkur’s turn, use the Rakunda debuff on King Frost. This lower’s the defense of an enemy by 1 rank for 3 turns.

The next turn will be the protagonist’s, and you should use their Agilao attack which does medium fire damage to 1 enemy. The last turn will be Xuanwu’s, and you should use the Taunt debuff, which will increase the chance of Frost getting attacked by your crew for 3 turns.

Repeat all these attacks until the end of your turn and then, King Frost will have 2 turns to use his abilities. Send Xuanwu on the front line to take his attacks, as he has high defense and will take less damage.

After his turn ends, use Shiki’s Critical ability: Omagatoki, which provides critical damage buff for all types of attack to the whole team for 3 turns.

Then repeat all the previous attacks from your team. Keep taking turns until King Frost’s health depletes completely and he is defeated.