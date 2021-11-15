Shin Megami Tensei V Fionn mac Cumhail Boss Guide

Fionn mac Cumhail is one of the bosses you’ll encounter in SMT 5. In this guide, we’ll go over the best strategies and tips there are to take down Shin Megami Tensei V Fionn mac Cumhail Boss.

Shin Megami Tensei V Fionn mac Cumhail Boss

Fionn mac Cumhaill is a Genma-type demon boss that appears in Shin Megami Tensei V. Continue reading to learn the most effective strategies for defeating Fionn mac Cumhaill!

To have a better chance against Fionn, you should be aware of his weaknesses and strengths.

In terms of strengths, Fionn mac Cumhail is immune to the following: Fire, Light, Confuse, Mirage and, Poison. Weaknesses accompany strengths! Fionn is vulnerable to Lightning.

Now that you know Fionn is vulnerable to Lightning, you should capitalize on that information and use allies that can target Fionn’s weakness.

Ruinous Thunder

Fionn’s only weakness is Lightning, so bring your best Zio spammers and equip Nahobino with powerful Lightning attacks to gain extra turns throughout the fight.

To accomplish this, you must fuse the essence of Aogami Type-4 with Nahobino. This way, you can obtain Ruinous Thunder for Nahobino and deal massive damage to Fionn.

Elec Gems

If you don’t have a Lightning attack for whatever reason, don’t worry; there is another way. In such cases, use Elec Gems to deal massive Lightning damage to Fionn.

Bring fire dampers as well to protect your team from Fionn’s special attack known as Maragion (A Medium Fire attack)

Recommended Demons

Mothman and Lilim are the demons recommended for this fight because they can both exploit Fionn’s weak points and maximize damage.

Other than these two we recommend Cironnup since he’s immune to two of Fionn’s three magical attacks. Also, he can increase both team stats and use Blinding Strike to decrease Fionn’s Accuracy and Evasion.

How to Defeat Fionn mac Cumhail in SMT 5

Here are a few general tips that will help you throughout the fight. Fionn mac Cumhail has a high skill set in Physical attacks, which should be your primary concern.

In order to reduce Fionn’s accuracy, use Cironnup’s Blinding Strike. You should use it to increase the chances of him missing attacks and consequently making him finish his turn early.

Use an Oni’s essence to give Nahobino resistance to physical attacks and increase his survivability.