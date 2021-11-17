Shin Megami Tensei V Arioch Boss Guide

Arioch, the Demon King, is one of the bosses in Shin Megami Tensei V, packing a huge pool of HP. In this guide, we will break down your entire fight strategy with Shin Megami Tensei V Arioch Boss so that you can come out on top.

Shin Megami Tensei V Arioch Boss

Arioch Skills

Arioch has various skills up his sleeve in SMT 5. One of the most commonly used is Bufudyne, in which he causes ice chunks to fall down on your demons.

A variation of this skill is called Mabufudyne, in which the ice chunks are much larger in both size and quantity.

Another one of Arioch’s top skills is Mighty Cleave, in which he dashes towards your demons and slashes them with his sword.

In addition, Hades Blast is another one of Arioch’s skills, with a large AoE and hefty damage.

How to Defeat Arioch in SMT V

As with all other types of bosses in SMT V, the first prerequisite to fight a successful battle is having the right demons in your party.

Since Arioch Boss is particularly weak against fire, dark, and electricity, it is obvious that having the demon skills particularly catering to those three types of attacks will suit your interests the best.

Arioch will use his Bufudyne skill quite often, so keep in mind to use an ice remover in order to take minimum damage.

Note that at the onset of the battle, Arioch Boss summons two of his allies. So, you will first have to deal with them before shifting your entire focus to Arioch. These allies are vulnerable to fire, dark, and electricity as well.

Once the allies are out of the way, you can turn your attention towards Arioch. Skills like Hamaon, Ruinous Thunder, Rakunda, Fierce Roar, and Tarukaja will come in particularly handy during this boss fight.

Also, be sure to heal and cure your demons at regular intervals throughout the fight as some of the attacks of Arioch, such as Bufudyne can be highly damaging.

If you follow the tips mentioned in this guide, you should be able to overcome Arioch in between 12-15 turns.